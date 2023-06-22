Who is community council for?
On June 13 the Community Advisory Council had its quarterly Town Hall, to discuss the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s settlement agreement with the Department of Justice. The DOJ determined that the department violated Black Americans civil rights and it warranted a settlement agreement.
Eight years ago, the DOJ determined that LASD the culture, is not only biased against the Black community in the AV, but that it has no desire at multiple levels to come into compliance with the settlement agreement that LASD agreed to.
Before you call me a cop hater, I challenge you to read it. Just Google AV settlement. I like the 14th annual one the best.
Point is, it’s disappointing that more people don’t know about this or come out to learn about this action. A disturbing fact on that 13th, students attended the meeting in order to receive a grade. It’s not the first time, but this time, there were so many who had questions that didn’t pertain to the settlement agreement.
At the end of the day these people are so under-educated and ignorant of the department’s behavior, and their bigotry along with their multiple levels of anti-Blackness, that the question-and-answer segment became an insult. It was more about students and their adulation for the department along with their dismissive anti-black undertones.
My question is, besides white supremacy and its racist ideology, why were the majority of those who spoke content with being ignorant bigots and why does the CAC allow it? Who is the CAC for?
Quotes don’t support your view
Guy Marsh tried to counter David Cooper’s letter today (June 8), taking him to task by using quotes from Socialists, Marxists, anything except a capitalist.
People come here in droves now, from all over the planet, since no sitting president has ever totally enforced our legal immigration laws. A great many, since Jan. 2, 2021, have stormed our used to be southern border, more than 12 million — fact. Countries that Mr. Marsh has touted, in print, that are “Better Than America” include: Russia, Cuba, India and Venezuela. Yes. Yes you have.
Russia: Mr. Mash won’t go there to stay, because he would have no easy days like he does here. He would not be able to write letters tearing down the comrades, like he does here.
Cuba: The thousands who have died trying to escape Cuba, and those who continue to try, prove that Mr. Marsh is wrong about Cuba.
India: One of the dirtiest countries on the planet. There are good people there, but a lousy way that most live. Every water source will kill you. Human waste is in nearly all rivers. It has far too many folks and far too few food sources. They won’t kill cattle and stop starvation, due to religious beliefs.
Venezuela: It is run by imbeciles. Thousands are walking north to America.
If any of these countries are so great, why, Mr. Marsh, are the folks dying to get out? No, I do not accept your leftist answers you gave Mr. Cooper. Fact is, each of these four countries is far worse than the America you hate.
You are right on one point: America does not accept many refugees. Why? Because untold thousands have stormed across our border, a lot, not bothering to even try to turn themselves in for “processing” they are called “get aways,” and now, since Jan. 20, 2021, they number close to 5 million.
Whether this letter is printed or not, I can’t say. However, if it is, and you respond, Mr. March, good. I will not respond back. I’ve made my “points,” and that is fact.
