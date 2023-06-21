Trump consistently added fuel to fire
Jack O’Connor recently wrote:
“Somehow when a Democrat is in office, the leftists turn into war mongers. President Donald Trump is the only US president in modern history that did not get us into new wars.”
“The Democrats will add 4 trillion in new debt over the next two years.”
True, Trump didn’t launch a new all-out ground invasion on another country. However, he escalated the conflict. He repeatedly brought our country to the brink of new wars, and recklessly threw around US power with no regard for the many lives it would cost.
Trump did not bring the troops home or end endless wars like he promised. What Trump did was consistently add fuel to the fire, by increasing troop levels, deepening reliance on private contractors, and dramatically scaling up aerial warfare.
Where an end to endless war requires repealing the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force, Trump expanded conflicts under both. He had our military drop more bombs. His action just stoke further conflict and undermined the prospects of peace, and massively increasing the rate of civilian deaths.
Trump is the king of debt. He promised to reduce the national debt. However, his tax cuts made it surge. Trump oversaw the third-largest deficit increase of any president. He built a national debt so large (this was even before the pandemic) that it will weigh down our economy for years.
The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during his time in office. That’s nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards, and every other type of debt other than mortgages, combined, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. This amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Telling other side about racism
Thank you, Miguel Rios, for telling the other side of story about experiencing racism.
I have also experienced racism. There are good and bad in every race. From what I have seen and heard, there are some people in every race who bully people of other races.
I have met many wonderful Black girls/women, but I have also been bullied by Black girls/women several times. The first time I was bullied at an elementary school in Bakersfield. I was sitting by myself on a bench on the school grounds. Two Black girls came and sat down beside me and talked about beating me up. I sat there and did not say a word. They left without doing anything. I did not tell anyone and so it happened again.
When I attended Bakersfield High School, I saw a Black girl try to start fights with white girls on a regular basis. The last time I was bullied, it was by two Black women when I was in my 80s.
Another thing: I did not grow up privileged. Growing up, I worked in the fields, lived in tents and labor camps, have been hungry, and was delighted to get second-hand clothes. We were called names such as “White Trash” and “Fruit Tramps,” but the favorite was “Okies.” Sometimes, the poor white kids were looked down upon at school.
It was a battle for me to get a high school diploma; that is another story.
John Steinbeck wrote a book, “The Grapes of Wrath,” about what happened to the Okies during the depression and Dust Bowl. It is fiction but based on true events about a white sharecropper family that was kicked off the land that they had farmed for years.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.