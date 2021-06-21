Solar is critical
I want to thank my legislators for protecting rooftop solar by voting against AB 1139, the bill covered in your story, “This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar” published on June 6.
The energy utilities in this state have tried time and again to cut benefits to solar rooftop customers and this bill represented one more failed attempt.
But the fight is not over. Later this year, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will weigh in on solar net metering and the utilities will be attempting to eliminate it. Net metering was intended to put the benefits of rooftop solar in the hands of more people, and it’s doing just that.
Elimination means only the wealthy and the utility companies benefit — that does not work for me or my neighbors.
The state’s solar programs are the reason that we have been able to increase access to clean energy and more affordable energy bills.
I hope that the CPUC continues to modify the net metering program to focus on increased accessibility to benefit ALL Californians. The utilities will continue to exercise their power grabs and we will not let it happen.
Solar is a critical part of our reliable and affordable energy future.
David Mautner
Canoga Park
A president who cares
Vice President, Kamala Harris went to Guatemala. She proclaimed her goal was to find the “root causes” of the excessive migration to our country. No one including Ms. Harris has defined what she means by the “root causes.” I wonder if the Guatemalans knew or even cared? When questioned about the situation at our southern border where she has never visited, reporters were met by her staff deflecting any criticism of her. Supposedly she is “working” on it. She did, however, have time to march in a LGBTQ parade.
President Biden went to the G7 meeting in Europe. He brought the British Prime Minister a new $6,000 bike. He got a copy of a framed wikipedia page in return. He projected a happy image to all and promised everything to everyone. Yep, he’s a democrat. While on the trip he announced that he was going to fill judicial vacancies with black women. So, judicial qualifications don’t matter, only the color of the skin and the gender. Sounds racist and sexist to me.
Today, gasoline was almost $4.50 per gallon and oil is over $72/barrel. Food, housing and everything else is going up. Wouldn’t you think a first priority of the president and Vice President would be to get inflation under control for citizens?
In Biden’s inflationary environment, home ownership is now a distant dream for most people. With the median home prices in LA topping $725,000, most people can’t buy. Many can’t even afford to rent either.
When Trump declared that Americans came first, he was roundly criticized but Biden ought to at least pay some attention to his own people. As the most LGBTQ friendly president, will he notice the rest of us need a president who cares about straight people and White, Black, Hispanic and Asian citizens too?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Oil reserves
The text below, is prompted by the AV Press publishing the Crude Oil price at $70.88 per barrel, 6/15/21. This time last year, 2020, a barrel of oil was around $30.00 a barrel.
Yes, OPEC, (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) price stood at $71.99 a barrel Monday, 14 June 2021. www-opec.org
One of the reasons for our fossil fuel (gasoline) prices rising is: “Big Oil companies recover as prices rebound” www.wsj.com
Additional reasons maybe: Big oil getting back at Biden and Newsom for promoting alternate energies, Zero-Emission-Vehicles (ZEV’s), such as Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered vehicles. www.gov.ca.gov/2021
The following publications indicate that big oil has not received the memo that our earth is warming and fast approaching the point of no return.
“Fossil Fuel production expected to increase through 2022, but remain below 2019 peak” www.eia.gov
“High cost of fossil fuels” https://environmentamerica.org
“U.S. gasoline prices have been rising with crude oil prices” www.eia.gov
“OPEC vs the US: Who controls oil prices? www.investopedia.com
Note: OPEC nations control 79.4% of all world’s oil reserves.
Just food for thought.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
