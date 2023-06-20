Few things about gender education
Regarding gender education, Dave Walker wrote: “Let me reiterate the point from my April 25 piece: “It’s age-inappropriate regardless of age. … They’re still young, immature, impressionable, and easily manipulated by authority figures.”
So, of course, not only does Dave Walker believe 2-year-olds shouldn’t be exposed to gender education, but he also thinks children as old as 11 shouldn’t. In keeping with the reactionary right’s anti-intellectual proclivities, Walker doesn’t care that no reputable childhood development expert would agree that 11-year-olds can’t comprehend such instruction.
While proving my point, Dave Walker wrote, “The issue of transgenderism is a subject that belongs in the home and hands of parents, not schools.”
There it is; Dave Walker resents gender studies being taught at all. What’s problematic about “keeping it in the home” is that few parents are capable of such lessons, most wouldn’t teach them if they could and the home is where bigotry takes root in the first place.
Dave Walker: “It’s the right of parents to demand participation in their children’s education.” Nonsense.
These bigots demand “participation” in (all) children’s educations even though most parents support gender equality. So their only associated right is to enroll their kids in customarily hate-filled Christian schools.
Per the statement, “They’re still young, immature, impressionable, and easily manipulated by authority figures,” is it your belief, Dave Walker, that children can be talked into becoming transgendered? And did you choose your gender?
Finally, Dave Walker wrote, “[T]here are videos of activist teachers bragging how they either lie or never tell parents about themselves teaching their elementary children wokeism.” In response, I wrote, “I was unable to find such videos. Dave Walker may point to one or two in a subsequent letter.”
But, in his follow-up letter, Walker didn’t point to a single video, probably because none exists.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Another look back at history
It’s time once again to see what we can learn from the Valley Press’ “Today in History” feature.
On May 3, 2018, President Donald Trump insisted that his reimbursement of a 2016 hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels had nothing to do with his election campaign. If you believe that you would believe anything.
On May 8, 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites. When is the US going to do it?
On May 17, 2002, President Joe Biden condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of racist “replacement theory.” What would Republicans have to talk about without racial fear mongering?
On May 18, 1896, the US Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation. a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education. These days most Republicans believe minorities should be separate but certainly not equal.
On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. It was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook, Connecticut. When will it end? Only when people, including Republicans, want it to end. The NRA wins again.
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress, “I believe that this nation should commit to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon,” and we did. Trump said that we should march on the Capitol, and they did. One way to judge presidents is to look at their accomplishments.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Quantum computers are real
As you probably know, quantum is the new buzz-word, probably poorly understood and misused — particularly in the product advertising and television scams; witness the moronic TV farce “Quantum Leap,” which postulated great quantum leaps (prisoner escapes) for their endangered TV characters.
The term is actually for a hypothetical and not even yet proven change of atomic orbits for quanta, the teeniest of all subatomic particles. (It shows how simple-minded these TV rationales are — lazy TV fare for late-night viewing imbeciles.)
But, having said that, quantum computers are real and extant. And for arcane and eggheaded reasons they have been proven superior to even the newest off-the-shelf computing machines for solving problems that most of us, me included, are dopey and even unaware that they even exist. But don’t count on seeing one of these tricky gadgets for sale any time soon. But, when that occurs, as it will, bet on seeing me, drooling in anticipation at the head of the line.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
The indictment of Trump smells
Once again President Donald Trump is indicted. Special Counsel Jack Smith (Department of Justice) is justifying his work “again” with “Nobody is above the law.” Really?
Joe Biden, in concert with his son, received payments from Ukraine, and neither is indicted. Our FBI reported the same day as the indictment that Biden received a $5 million bribe.
Hillary Clinton, while Secretary of State, required foreign nations to contribute to the Clinton foundation to gain meetings with her. Hillary destroyed 30,000-plus classified documents on her “home server.” Having documents on the “home computer server” violates the law.
FBI director James Comey told the American public that no “reasonable person” would charge Hillary with breaking the law. Yet, that’s exactly what Hillary did.
Is “nobody above the law?” Apparently Socialist Democrats are above the law. Biden and Clinton constitutionally committed crimes to enrich themselves. Was this treason?
An indictment is not a conviction, and now the prosecutor must prove his case (USA: innocent until proven guilty) against President Trump.
Socialist Democrats, like “Chicken Little,” will report ad nauseum on the indictment as if President Trump were convicted.
This Socialist Democrat prosecutor cites violations of the Espionage Act of 1917, refusing to recognize the Presidential Records Act which allows the President to receive documents and declassify them, superseding the Espionage Act.
The Presidential Records Act applies only to the president and does not apply to a vice president, senator or a secretary of state, Biden or Hillary.
The unanimous SCOTUS decision in Navy vs. Egan (1988) declared the president’s ability to classify and control access to national security information flows from the Constitution. The President alone decides; This also means the President can put his documents wherever he wants and return them however he wants. That’s the law.
This malicious indictment doesn’t change the SCOTUS standard; it is election interference.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
