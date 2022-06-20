Mother Nature bats last
Replying to “the Cost of Green Energy”: Yes, batteries require mining Lithium and other elements. It should be done with as little harm as possible, unlike gold mining with its enormous environmental costs.
But, ask what it would replace. Even now coal has despoiled 5 million acres of land: fertile mountaintops, whole communities, rivers and streams...and the industry intends to despoil 5 million more.
And what of health care costs of fossil fuel pollution? Stanford and Harvard studies estimate these in excess of $600 billion per year. Those costs are but a mere glimpse into the vast human suffering of the illnesses and deaths they represent.
Yes, of course, we need to recycle, and the costs of expensive solar panel materials guarantee they won’t be thrown away, like plastic bottles and soda cans.
We can ignore the climate problem, but Mother Nature bats last.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
Take back democracy
My name is Alicia griffin, and I am a voter in Lancaster since 2005. As a result to our democracy, we must focus on recruiting new voters and knocking on doors every day until we begin in the next midterm elections in drones to defeat extreme-right Republicans who planned, orchestrated, mobilized, and plotted a violent attack on the Capitol in Washington DC.
We need volunteers to assist voters to not be turned away or discouraged at the polls in 2022. Once I watched the hearings, Former president Donald Trump and his allies must not take control of no legislation seats or Congress in the next midterm elections, so we must fight back from voter suppression in red states.
However, we must those accountable for participating in the violent attack on January 6, 2021 on our nation’s Capitol. Any Republican, including Kevin McCarthy had a role in the attack must be voted out of office and replaced by Democrats.
We must take back our democracy for the soul of our nation. We need our final say at the ballot box. Therefore, our efforts have been sabotaged by red states who passed legislation to suppress voters.
Alicia Griffin
Lancaster
Anti-immigrant sentiments
At yesterday’s Palmdale city council meeting, many members of the Freedom Coalition expressed some of the vilest anti-immigrant sentiments we’ve heard in a public forum in a very long time.
These individuals did not hold back during their hate-filled diatribe causing many of us to gasp incredulously.
Their main focus of complaint seemed to be that their tax dollars via AV Measure funds were being spent to serve the undocumented. They did not want a single cent going to serve this community.
Never mind that the immigrant population in Palmdale is 40,000 and that only a small portion are undocumented, approximately 88% are here legally. Never mind that 65% (110,500) of the Palmdale population is Latino and that the vast majority support the immigrant community, many of whom are family members.
Never mind that elected officials have a constitutional obligation to represent every single resident of the city and that tenet as old as the County itself, no taxation without representation, is a bedrock of our constitution and that immigrants are afforded services in the U.S. partially because of this principle because they pay taxes.
AV-LULAC long believed that there might be a link between today’s Freedom Coalition and the Minute Men of the recent past, their xenophobic rants are almost identical.
We wonder if they know that the immigrant community, because of their large youth population, stands to rescue Social Security which is set to expire in the 10 to 15 years. If you want to stop SS sooner, stop immigration from Latin American countries and watch what happens.
Finally, for all of you who consider yourselves Christians, know that the Bible admonishes one to be hospitable to foreigners and sojourners hundreds of times.
City Council should disavow themselves from such statements lest they be accomplices in silence
Xavier Flores
Pueblo y Salud
program director
Palmdale
