So, crib notes in hand, President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin and gives Putin a list of 16 critical pieces of US infrastructure that the Russians better not touch. And this with the full support of Biden’s intellectuals in the State Department and Homeland Security. Wow.
I realize that Biden just might be cognitively impaired, but his entire staff too? He followed this up with an empty threat saying that the US has “already dealt with” the latest cyber attacks.
Really? Apparently paying the extortion demanded by the cyber hackers is “dealing with” them according to Joe. The astonishing stupidity of all this without a real effective counter strike is ridiculous. Why not keep your mouth shut and concentrate on adequately securing the country that elected you Mr. Biden? Wow.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Trees and bureaucracy
So here is an interesting phenonium trees keep falling over that the city of Lancaster planted years ago and they claim that they gave the trees back to the owners on the easements between the sidewalk and the street.
I would like to know where the official notice was given to the homeowners stating this and the city has no budget for the trees? You keep collecting taxes and building bike lanes for people to ride on in the sweltering heat.
The trees are effecting the curb and gutter flow and the city is a reactive conglomeration of bureaucracy.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Dear governor
Gov. Newsom, I am sending you this short note to request that you send all available police officers from the State of California to the states of Texas and Arizona to reinforce the resident officers in those states.
Those state’s police are being overwhelmed by the illegal alien border crossing surge that is putting our fellow citizens of those states at risk of the Mexican crime cartels actions. You need to add our state’s help to this problem like Florida’s decision to assist.
Political wavering and vacillation on your part will only help bring the crush of aliens to our state with all their social and criminal problems.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
More on Marxism
Although governments may be changed by revolution, people and cultures change by evolution. But we are seeing an attempt to subvert that today with Critical Race Theory indoctrination. The attempt is to revolutionize not only society but also its economic underpinning under capitalism. Shame on educators who teach such rampant racism and in the process bring into disrepute young people’s culture and self-esteem.
Marxism began as an answer to the turmoil in the mid-19th century resulting from the social instability of the industrial revolution and the end of the Napoleonic wars. It eventually came to power in Russia and China and was a spectacular failure resulting in severe widespread poverty and mass human slaughter.
Subsuming the individual into a collective system is a distortion of humanity and will always fail. Since Marxism cannot stand by itself, it’s proponents must attack the values of capitalism and individuals must be attacked personally. Calling Christian religion merely a superstition is just one example of the command narrative for obedient acolytes. It is all empty blather.
The false and racist terms of “systemic racism” and “white privilege” are used today as vehicles to transform this nation away from capitalism since attempts at inciting class warfare did not work. The success of capitalism prevented that.
Like Marxism, Critical Theory and Cancel Culture are merely adolescent delusions. Under the moniker of “wokeism” such old and new schemes have again arisen because of the continued failures of leftism in general and modern day progressivism in particular. Individual humanity is destroyed and instead we become categorized peoples. Separated as to race, sex, skin color and cultures.
In proclaiming the rights of one group you cannot be willing to trample on the rights of others. Such systems always collapse. Unfortunately they leave tragedy in its wake.
John Manning
Palmdale
