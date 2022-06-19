Father’s Day
According to Wikipedia, Ms. Sonora Smart Dodd (born 18 Feb 1882 and died 22 March 1978). was the daughter of William Jackson Stewart, a Civil War Veteran.
When Smart Dodd was 16, Ellen Victoria Cheek Smart, her mother, died in childbirth with her sixth child. Ms. Smart Dodd assisted her father in raising her younger brothers.
After the Mother’s Day recognition, Smart Dodd “… felt strongly that fatherhood needed recognition as well. She approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and suggested her own father’s own birthday … as the day of honor for fathers [June 5, but] the Alliance chose the third Sunday in June instead.
I always liked seeing reactions from my family when they opened their Christmas gifts. However, my father would wait until I left to open his gifts. This went on for years. Finally, seething with anger, I asked my mother the reason my father did this. My mother told me that my father had a Christmas gift for his father.
His father never got to open his gift. He died in the bathroom on Christmas Eve. That is why my father opens his gifts in private. I hung my head and felt ashamed of my behavior.
I was patient with my father. Although my father changed later, I never forgot what my mother told me. Later, I would know how my father felt. My Christmas gift to him was never opened because he was very sick. That was back in 2015. He died one month before my parent’s 60th wedding anniversary. That gift is in one of my bedrooms. Every time I see that gift, I am unable to open it. Can’t figure out what to do. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers, and Dad, I really miss you a whole lot, especially my mother.
Vincent White
Lancaster
All about Biden
California governor Newsom pushed for mass vaccinations, masking and social distancing got vaccinated and a booster shot and still contracted a COVID 19.
Power outages are predicted this summer, good luck charging your EV and expect a higher electric bill....sounds electrifying.
China produces 80% of the worlds solar panels, what will China do with all the profits build up their military. China is fast becoming the worlds new economic leader thanks to Biden. Meanwhile China is busy buying up America farm land, why? expect future food shortages with higher food prices. Ever wonder why China supports Americas green new BS deal. Almost forgot...Chinas influence is growing in the middle east south American counties and Africa.
Members of congress make $174,000 a year, they say Nancy Pelosi is worth $100 Million. The U.S Army has adopted the 6.8mm cal. to replace the AR 15s 223 cal. / 5.56X45mm rd. because its not deadly enough in a modern day battle field. The 6.8mm rd. is more effective at greater distances plus its able to defeat current body armor. Many states do not allow hunting with the ARs 223-5.56X45mm rd.....its not deadly enough on north American game.
Biden has approved ethanol to be added to our gas, expect the price of corn and beef to rise even higher not to mention the destruction of your cars engine all for the green new deal.
With crime being so out of control we could sure use a revised version of Biden’s 1994 crime bill.
Biden approved 500,000 EV chargers nation wide and nobody is asking....where we gonna get all that electricity from.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
They don’t save lives
The massacre at Uvalde Robb Elementary in Texas tells us several points.
Police are not required to save your life. US Supreme Court ruling has established that the police have no obligation to save lives.
Police are only concerned with saving their own lives. As an example there are dozens of incidents where there is a man armed with a knife sheriffs usually try a half hearted attempt at using non-lethal weapons but always kill the person even if the person is 20 feet away.
I believe that the Los Angeles County sheriffs have been trained in the techniques of the Israeli police and military methods which they use on the Palestinians — brutal and murderous.
The Uvade police were cowards and allowed 19 precious, intelligent Chicanitos student lives and teachers to be killed unnecessarily.
Police are primarily used to protect property not lives after the Parkland shooting over 10,000 resource officers were hired for schools. They did not prevent a single school shooting, but they did arrest a million students.
We can see the example of the sheriff deputy at Lancaster high school who brutaly tackled a tiny black girl and taunted her when she came back to school.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Where’s the water coming from?
So surprised to hear about the 20,000 homes that are going to be built in Ritter Ranch.
Just a teeny weenie question popped in my head, and that was, if we’re being cut down to watering our yards to two days a week due to the drought, then where is the water going to come from for the 20,000 additional units that are going to be built?
Karen Weston
Palmdale
Not taught in schools
Our nation was founded as a Republic and not as a Democracy.
The framers of our Constitution understood the flaw in democracy is that the majority is not restrained from their excesses. If more than half of the people decide that they want something from you, they rule; majority rule, they take it.
The word democracy does not appear in our Declaration of Independence, or our Constitution. The word democracy does not appear in the constitutions of our 50 states. The framers did everything they could to keep us from having a democracy.
James Madison, rightly known as the father of our Constitution, wrote in Essay #10 of the Federalist Papers, “…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property, and have in general been short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Alexander Hamilton agreed. He stated “We are a Republican government, real liberty is never found in despotism or in the extremes of democracy.”
Samuel Adams, a signer of our Declaration of Independence, stated “Democracy never lasts long, it soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself.”
The framers looked upon democracy with contempt because they knew that the democracies in the early Greek city-states produced some of the wildest excesses of government imaginable. In every case they ended up with mob rule, then anarchy, and finally tyranny under an oligarchy.
OK, history and government teachers, why isn’t this taught in our schools?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
