God-fearing men must lead families
As we near Fathers Day, I’m reminded of the many troubled youths I meet while working in south central LA and for the school district who were fatherless, many through imprisonment, drug abuse, death and abandonment.
How easily we forget children are supposed to grow up as a reflection of their parents. Nothing replaces children produced in wedlock by natural loving parents giving their children love, a sense of identity, belonging, protection and home security. Children as adults and parents will always fall back on their upbringing good or bad.
Today we see so many examples of children looking for love, acceptance and affection many times in all the wrong places and so often the cycle repeats.
Sadly Hunter Biden as a father, like it or not, refuses to take personal responsibility for a daughter produced by denying that child a parental acknowledgment, love, attention and the family name. My heart goes out to that innocent child whose grandfather is president of the United States, who also refuses to acknowledge that innocent child.
Any male can produce a child, but it takes a real man to take personal responsibility in loving and helping raise that child. Some happy Fathers Day for Hunter’s daughter, who will always remember being abandoned, neglected and discarded by her natural father and his family for the rest of her life.
The solution to half of America’s social problems is the lack of real God-fearing men as head of the family and the home. It all starts in the home all children are born innocent.
Happy Fathers Day to all the responsible fathers.
A clarification on what evil is
It deeply saddens me that so many people in this country do not understand what evil is. Allow me to clarify.
Evil is intentionally hurting people. Evil is intentionally causing suffering. That’s basically it.
You know what isn’t evil? Loving people. Loving people is never evil. You what else isn’t evil? Wearing clothes. Wearing clothes isn’t evil. Know what else? Being your authentic self. Being your authentic self isn’t evil — so long as your authentic self isn’t intentionally hurting people.
Now, I’ll absolutely concede that trans issues, particularly regarding children, are very complex, and some questions do not have easy or simple answers, but there’s no evil afoot here. People in the LGBTQ+ community are trying to make the world better by allowing people to be who they are without persecution. Perhaps mistakes will be made along the way, and more discussions will need to be had on how best to deal with some of these issues, but there is no evil going on here.
Your personal feelings of distaste or disgust say nothing about morality. Homosexuality, wearing different clothing and being your authentic self aren’t evil. Festivals and parades of people celebrating being their authentic selves, dressing how they want, and loving who they want, are not evil. Crowds of authoritarians trying to legislate those people out of existence is, and the fact that so many of you can’t understand that fills me with more despair than I could ever fit into 250 words.
