YouTube videos could be helpful
In today’s (June 6) online “americanthinker.com” blog, Monica Showalter posted an article titled, “What’s life like in socialist hellholes. Brave Venezuelan and Cuban YouTubers show us on their Video Channels.”
The American Thinker blog website on the righthand column provides a list of previous articles referenced by date so you can easily call the article up and visit the listed YouTube videos.
I thought that viewing them may be helpful to our Antelope Valley Press readers and especially to Guy Marsh, in displaying comparisons of how people in those nation’s cope with living between our freedoms, consumer demand economy and capital investments freely made determining outcomes versus Mr. Marsh’s preference for elites’ top-down restrictions and economic decisions as practiced by socialist/communist regimes.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Ideas have consequences
Bad ideas have bad consequences. With his recent call to expand his gun control ideas through constitutional amendment, Gavin Newsom apparently wants to treat the US Constitution as a vehicle for cementing ill-conceived public policies instead of treating it as a guiding framework designed to constrain those policies.
It’s age-old wisdom to avoid attributing to malice what might be explained as stupidity, but Newsom isn’t stupid.
He seems to think we are.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Carriers becoming obsolete?
These are conditions of naval history very near to repeating.
During the 1920s through the 1930s, within most world navies, the battleship admirals controlled naval policies. Then, during 1921, Army Officer Billy Mitchel, using aircraft, demonstrated sinking a battleship. In addition, USA’s involvement in World War II began Dec. 7, 1941.
Both of these events established the aircraft carrier as the principle capital ship for naval warfare. The battleship became a shore bombardment vessel. No battleships remain in active world navies.
Enter hypersonic missile technology. A hypersonic missile trajectory speed is at least five times the speed of sound, (767 mph x 5 = 3,835 mph) or faster. At these trajectory speeds, the issue is the reaction time of the defending systems. In addition, the missile is maneuverable during flight. Both China and Russia have operational hypersonic missile capabilities.
Today, the US Navy does not have an effective defense to oppose a multiple hypersonic missile attack against an aircraft carrier ship. “The currently deployed Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System cannot intercept highly maneuverable Chinese and Russian hypersonic missiles.” Direct Energy Systems are in development, including laser beam defense.
China is preparing for an armed conflict to perform an invasion of Taiwan, including practicing the destruction of US Navy aircraft carriers using hypersonic missiles. The practice site is in the Taklamakan desert in western Xinjiang Province. The missiles can be air launched, or launched from militarized islands located in the South China Sea.
The question is, with the advent of hypersonic missile technology, are naval aircraft carriers becoming obsolete like the naval battleships did after World War II?
The US Navy maintains eleven aircraft carrier battle groups. Each battle group has a minimum of 7,500 service members, and 70 aircraft.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.