Be like Wilk and Lackey
I want to give a special call-out to our local state legislators, Republican Senator Scott Wilk and Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
These two gentlemen demonstrate that they are in fact public servants.
Although they know that they are hopelessly in the minority of California politics, they are working to make our government function better for all state residents.
They do not practice the politics of personal grievance, cheap shots, and obstructionism.
Their doors are always open (sometimes only virtually due to COVID) to any and all constituents to help navigate personal problems with state agencies.
I voted for these two legislators, although I am a staunch Democrat, and do not recall ever voting for another Republican.
Thus, I wish that more Republicans would take the course of doing more to help make government work, and not be obstructionists.
They should not ram through a vastly unpopular social agenda largely seen as merely being harmful to the “other.”
If national Republicans acted more like Scott Wilk and Tom Lackey, they would not need to rely on suppressing Democratic voters, and other forms of election cheating.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
A critique and some advice
Here are a few random thoughts about the news:
There is no such thing as a tax on corporations. Who ever uses their service or buys their product will pay the increased costs of their operations.
Whoever was president when the economy was reopened would see a huge initial drop in unemployment and a surge in the economy. Not really much of a news story.
There is a is a National Security reason for some tariffs as we discovered with our chip shortage, mask shortage, rare metal shortage.
If you allow another country to control your ability to manufacture and produce the materials you require to maintain your national integrity the country that does will control you.
Congress needs to get off of their backsides and deal with the illegal alien issue. Give DACA people a path to citizenship. Establish a meaningful immigration policy that takes into account the people who have overstayed their visas, have entered the country illegally through either our southern or northern border, and all of those other hopefuls seeking too enter our country.
Basically, stop using this issue as a political tool, and grow up.
Why are we not having daily news stories about the number of covid deaths in America? Why are our death rates not being compared to countries a quarter our size? All I see are little stories about India and Brazil. Why is that? People are still dying.
Dennis Dillon
Palmdale
So grateful
I am so grateful to see that our Sheriff Department was on the front page of the AV Press for doing their best to stop the illegal marijuana grow houses in our Antelope Valley.
Many thanks to the latest law enforcement operation, from Sheriff Villanueva and Lancaster and Palmdale deputies, to the DEA, to the Ca. Dept of Fish and Wildlife, and yes, even to law enforcement from Kern, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. That took a lot of planning and manpower, and I hope the message is clear: We do not want your illegal businesses here.
I know there are many more illegal marijuana grow houses in the Antelope Valley, and several are in my backyard here in Acton. Please, law enforcement, come on down. I welcome all your hard work to get this stopped.
And thanks to Julie Drake for the great photo on the front page: Two huge dump trucks full of confiscated illegal drugs.
Patty Akkad
Acton
Back then
Appears one of the liberal progressive socialist Democrats favorite piggy banks for there election donations didn’t pay any income taxes for at least 3 years of 2017, 18 and 19. In 17 he donated 18 billion to his own progressive organization.
I agree with Mr Warford about them not enforcing the laws on illegal fireworks. They don’t seem to enforce the speed limit laws very much either.
Had the same problem back in the 60s in southern California.
The city fathers and organizations got together and started legal drag strips such as Lions drag strip and the old Palmdale International Raceway.
The police would actually hand out tickets to the street racers then. Not to pay fines but free tickets to race their cars in a safe environment at the drag strips.
We couldn’t do that now because we may be subsidizing a racing business.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
