Not the answer
In all respect to Ray Freeman’s letter (“Who Could Say No” 6/7/2022), about another horrific shooting within a school saying that “...the politicians, police, and the school administrators have failed to do their job...” is spot-on but incomplete.
His suggested solution of higher fences, thick locked doors at entrance points with a buzzer for entry, overlapping cameras and 3 or 4 story high guard towers just could not have prevented what happened there, except for the unlocked door.
We have seen re-looped video of the assailant checking out the campus for an entry point over and over again. Just re-read his first statement, it is more reactive than proactive. Gates, locks, buzzers and cameras cannot probe sick and hateful minds, they are only a deterrent and possibly obstacles in harm’s way.
Parental responsibility to teach their offspring such concepts as ethics, morality, and yes, even the Judeo-Christian principles found in our Founding Documents may be another path to offset the hate, bigotry, and emptiness which that young man and others who get them elsewhere feels?
Charles T. Houston
Rosamond
Gators and good ol’ boys
As our Rio Grande river border line will soon be assaulted by the latest caravan in Mexico of 15,000+ illegal aliens, our border patrol will be overwhelmed by the thousands of successful swimmers entering and fleeing into our country.
Clearly the government border patrol will need help to curtail this lawless outcome. The southeastern US swamps and Florida waterways are heavily populated by ferocious members of the Crocodilian reptile family. Namely Alligators.
The river could be seeded with a few thousand gators very quickly by hundreds of southern Good Ole’ Boys trucking in the supply of gators to dissuade the long chains of swimmers wading across the river. Any crossers in boats would be intercepted and returned to the Mexico side and confiscation of their boat for destruction.
The object is not to see people devoured by the gators but only to deter them from crossing illegally by posting many warning signs. We may even have occasional feeding shows by tossing whole chicken carcass’s into the river to get the wader’s attention to the danger if they proceed.
Other than cost of chicken bodies, the gators are a low cost, care free enhancement to seal our border. We may refer to them as Croc Cops.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Brainwashing
The text below is prompted by the two recent children executions performed by two teenagers, in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, TX. Both shooters were influenced by “White Replacement Theory.”
One definition is offered in a National Public Radio (NPR) document, “What is White Replacement Theory? Explaining “The White Supremacist Rhetoric.” LINK: https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
Basically, it is the white people’s fear of combined populations of non-white people to surpass in numbers the population of white people. The fear is, white people would lose control of populations.
America’s population has never been homogeneous. Conqueror’s and settler arrivals to American soil traveled from all over Europe to arrive at America. Arrivals immediately conqueror the land as well as, the native American people. Technology and conqueror spirit allowed arrivals to expand land control, and subjugate all native Americans.
An increasing portion of arrivals were white, thus the USA became a white nation. From then on, the white majority population subjugated all other races.
This fear has manifest its self to a point of actions, unwanted by non-white populations. I am not saying that all white’s promote this fear, or even considerate it a fearful condition.
A comparison analogy is the Nazi racial theories, that were practiced during the Hitler regime era. During this era, in Germany, only the “Arian race” was acceptable. REF.: “Nazi racial theories,” LINK: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/nazi-racial-thories
There are Artificial Intelligent websites that prey on troubled people and brain wash them to absorb White Replacement theory philosophies with agitation to perform violent acts. These violent acts can be reduced by restrictive weapons control and mental heath awareness. If not corrected, loss of life will continue.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.