Charter schools
More than ever we need to be aware of whom we are electing. There is no more room for empty promises by rehashed politicians.
An article by Psychology Today states “the disruption of schooling during this pandemic will have disparate effects across the socio- economic ladder”. It’s unfortunate because California ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in K-12 education.
I have relatives in other states where schools are open and children are learning, so we can’t blame our teachers. He California Teachers Association (CTA) has crossed the line. They made the choice of educating our children political which is then reinforced by politicians who accept their endorsement and contributions.
Christy Smith is one of those politicians in lockstep for protected endorsement. She takes money and flips favors like when she sought policy to make charter schools compliance untenable. She stated on video “I’m not a fan of Charter schools.
Charter schools help disadvantaged urban youths. According to an article published by Mathematics Policy Research shows Charter Schools have a higher graduation rate than Public schools. Also according to the Daily News, 2020, 82% of Charter School graduates are eligible to attend a four year college verses 62 % of graduates from Public schools in California. A former President of the American Federation of Teachers started Charter Schools to improve public education.
The CTA works against choice in education and rehashed politicians oblige them. CTA wants to either shutdown Charters schools or unionize and control them. Why?
To truly help our youth all avenues of education must be available! Disadvantaged youths should have similar opportunities. A child’s education should not be limited by political interests and rehashed politicians.
Congressman Mike Garcia supports school choice for a better future for our children and so should you.
Lynda Gould
Simi Valley
Global Wind Day
Global Wind Day is on June 15, giving us an ideal opportunity to reflect on the positive impact wind energy has had across the world and here in Mojave.
California is renowned for our state’s commitment to innovation and protecting the environment so it’s no surprise we’re a global leader in the commercial adoption of wind power. As a local resident and employee of EDP Renewables’ Rising Tree Wind Farm, I can tell you that wind energy powers more than our homes — it powers our economy.
Rising Tree Wind Farm has been producing clean energy since 2015. Since its inception, the wind farm has contributed approximately $17.5 million in new local tax revenue that can be used to fund schools and other essential public services. The project has also paid more than $34 million to local landowners who lease their land to the project, providing them with a peace of mind and stable income they can reinvest in their community.
Approximately 139 full-time jobs were created during Rising Tree’s construction, along with 13 long-term operations jobs that will last for the project’s useful life. Roughly $55 million has been spent within 50 miles of the farm since the beginning of the project’s development, as well.
Rising Tree Wind Farm has provided an abundance of benefits to our community, county, and region. As we celebrate Global Wind Day, it is important to remember the positive economic impacts that wind energy has already had in and around Mojave.
Kevin Davis
Mojave
That’s not the reason
Response to justice by Clint Davies, dated June 5.
Mr. Davies, I have been on the recall of George Gascón for months and would like to correct your misguided comments that this recall is led by Sheriff Alex Villanueva. It is not.
It is being led by concerned citizens in every country that he is affecting the way of life.
The criminals are taking over as they feel they can and will get away with the behavior. I am sure the people that voted for him did not feel this would be the outcome.
In regards to Paul Tanaka I have never seen any reference to him. Yes, I am sure we have some bad elements in all walks of life, but this is not about that.
It’s about putting criminals behind bars and keeping them there so good people are not afraid to go out of their homes.
Hope you do more research in the future before writing a letter.
Lynne Martin
Lancaster
Fireworks prep
Recently I can hear the initial concussion of the projectile launch coming out of the mortar tube, then two seconds later, boom!
Depending on the wind, I can have sparks and debris raining down in my yard.
As a young child in Illinois, my family would travel to Florida each spring for a vacation.
Upon returning we would stop at fireworks outlets in Alabama and South Carolina. The South had better explosives than Illinois.
One year when we got home it was late at night and for some reason, my dad couldn’t wait to try out the bottle rockets.
He lit them all at the same time. They flew over our neighbors house and exploded in a loud bright cacophony.
He motioned all of us in the house as our neighbors house lights lit up.
That was about as juvenile as I ever saw my dad, but as a six year old kid, I thought he was the coolest.
When we moved to Hawaii a few years later, the stuff coming in from China put U.S. fireworks to shame.
The rolling thunder would start after noon on New Years Eve and continue unabated until dawn. Earth movers were needed in addition to street sweepers to remove the paper waste the following day.
One year the wind was absent and the air quality became a health hazard, but it sure looked cool to a kid.
Each year you’d hear a news report about kids losing eyes and fingers, or some poor sap who blew out his eardrums, but it didn’t slow down the revelry.
My only solution is to put on Bose noise canceling headphones with some mellow music and keep the garden hose charged to put out spot fires.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Feeble pleas
Enigmatic legislator, Joe Manchin is working desperately trying to appear dedicated to fairness and bipartisanship. He labors endlessly to mask his single-minded efforts to be re-elected. Currently, he basks in media attention over whether he will side with his own party on voting rights and infrastructure bills. “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening blinds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For The People Act,” says Manchin.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly vowed to devote himself 100% to blocking President Biden’s agenda, thereby forcing all of this administration’s proposals to be partisan. The For the People Act is hardly a partisan bill. Essentially, the legislation would make it easier to vote in federal elections, end congressional gerrymandering, overhaul federal campaign finance laws, increase safeguards against foreign interference and strengthen government ethics rules. These rules apply equally to members of both parties.
The fact that Republicans perceive the bill as partisan reveals their own party’s current abuse of these methods to gain unfair advantage.
In other words, Republicans depend on manipulation of voter rolls, dark money from billionaires and huge corporations and corruptly drawn district boundaries to cling to power. Hence the discrepancies seen between polls of what voters want and what Republicans advocate in Congress.
So, we mustn’t mistake Joe Manchin’s feeble pleas for bipartisanship for principled decision making. He’s merely enjoying his fifteen minutes of fame.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
The census
Despite six months from the presidential election, there seems to be a lot of doubt in spite of blather from local leftist foot-soldiers. From The Election Wizard 7 May 21:
“US Census data … called into question the official vote tally from the 2020 election. As part of the Census, the government collects data on citizens who self-report as having voted in presidential elections. The collected data shows an unusual anomaly in the reported results.
According to the Census, the recorded number of people voting in 2020 was tallied at 154,628,000. However, official results place the number of actual ballots cast slightly north of 158 million. That’s a discrepancy of nearly four million votes.”
Normally, census data conform to voter data more closely.
So where did these “extra votes” come from? The dead? Multiple votes by many? Vacant lot addresses? Mail trucks from NY to Philly late at night? Boxes under the table in Georgia? All the above?
Also note the Rasmussen poll of 13 April 2021. Fifty-one percent of 1,000 likely voters believe that it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the Presidential election of 2020, while 35 percent said it was very likely. Seventy-four percent of Republicans, 30 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of unaffiliated voters believe cheating was likely.
Democrats (and yes, Liz Chaney) say it over and over: …”without evidence”…” all the courts threw fraud cases out…” “…get over it…” They understand that, in order to make it “true”, they need to say it again and again. This is “The Big Lie”.
If there was no fraud, why are Democrats against any investigations?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
