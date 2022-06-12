Violent America?
Ever since the mass murder of innocent school children and two teachers the liberal Democrats are in third gear pushing for a quick fix by disarming law abiding citizens with more gun laws while refusing to fully enforce the hundreds of current gun laws on the books.
Im sure there are those who are quick to label me a non caring individual for not supporting more down your throat gun laws. The million dollar question … where have these all of a sudden caring liberal Democrats been in the last 50 years where every Monday a tally is made of those shot and killed in the inner cities across America?
its like....what shootings what problem, who cares its not in my neighborhood, out of sight out of mind its the excepted norm.
Im sure many have noticed a large percentage of those now pushing for more gun laws are the same progressive liberal Democrats who support the BLM movement soft on crime and are part of the defund the police mob.
They also supported the unrest riots burning and looting in the so called summer of love and support the illegal harassment and protest of the Supreme Court Justices homes. These same folks have more sympathy for criminals then the victims of violent crime.
These new gun control folks are now claiming America is the most violent country, really....just ask those illegal immigrants who claim to be escaping from the violence of their home countries.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Engineer needed
Time to come down to earth. It would seem that Measure H has been defeated again, that is a bond issue for a new hospital.
Rather than the costly design that has been proposed, how about an engineering company design a practical modest design that will fit the needs of the Valley and not cost 400 million dollars. One example of buildings designed from the outside in rather than from a practical engineering standpoint is the Kaiser “Butterfly” building.
Wasted space, poor parking, next time put the building in the middle of the parking not the south 40, ungodly expensive glass and a left over Lego block paint job. How much cheaper would a practical but pleasing building have cost.
The AV Hospital addition, the tower, was poorly designed with numerous flaws that had to be corrected at added expense, no lesson learned here. Get an engineering firm to design a practical building complex with practicality and cost in mind.
I repeat an Engineering firm is needed not artists concepts, not a curved complicated design, keep it simple. One point. which way is that glass covered curve pointing, does parabolic mirror strike a bell.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Like Eisenhower said ...
I’ve heard it said that a majority of Americans support President Bidens plan to ship 40 billion dollars to the Ukraine. But is that too much? One man thinks so.
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. On the Senate floor, he threw down the challenge flag, and said, “Ukraine cannot be saved by dooming the US economy.” For his troubles, other senators branded him, the Ebeneezer Scrooge of the senate.
Frankly, it’s a position Bernie, and the squad should have taken. But they didn’t. Which, in my book, that makes them charlatans. On the other hand, Senator Paul’s concerns are in good company. Let’s check it out.
On April 16, 1953, before a Gathering of the society of American newspaper editors. President Eisenhower gave a speech on military spending incorporating these words: Every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies a thief from those that hunger, and are not fed; and are cold and not clothed. The cost of one heavy bomber is: A modern school building in 30 different cities, or two electric power plants that serve a population of 60,000. It is two fully equipped hospitals and 50 miles of paved highway. The cost of one destroyer signifies 8,000 homes.
Well, you get the picture. Eisenhower concluded his speech by saying. This is not a way of life; it is humanity hanging on an iron cross. Of course, Eisenhower was referring to the economy in 1953. So, lets upgrade. According to my iPhone calculator. 70 years, adjusted for inflation, equals. Mama mia! Still think the senator is a skinflint.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Schools are the safest place
School shootings are horrible and tragic when they happen. That said, school is the safest place for the kids.
Examples: Air planes is the safest way to travel. However they crash sometimes, and it’s catastrophic when it happens. Your automobile is the most dangerous way to travel. There are tens of thousands killed and maimed every year. Imagine if just one percent of those happened all at once.
Just walking the streets of our major cities is multiple times more dangerous than the kids being in school. A way to make the schools more safe and cost effective, would be to schedule an on duty officer to swing by each school and station by the building entrance for a 2 hour period. Relieved by another officer. Safe schools limited cost to cities and no bored officers.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Gun laws needed
The Republicans better wake up or they will be losing in the November elections. How can they not be in favor of any kind of reforms on gun control. At the very least change the law that a person must be 21 to buy any type of gun pistol or rifle.
If you are 18 and want to have a rifle go join the Army they will give you a gun and teach how to use it. I can see exceptions like if you live on a ranch or farm you may need one to protect yourself or animals from predators.
Also there needs to be a limit to amount of ammo that can be purchased by a national date base to see who is buying to prevent these crazy people from stocking up. I just feel so bad about all of these kids killed in Texas. May God protect us from it happening again.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
Cancel, cancel, cancel
Time to cancel the Democrat Party. Why? Look at what the Democrat Party has done throughout US history. The Trail of Tears, slavery up and into the Civil War, the Civil War (that’s a Real Insurrection folks, not the phony “Jan. 6th” kind). The Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow Laws, discouraging African-American voting for over 120 years through violence, lynching and poll taxes.
The attack on the 1st Amendment through the racist President Wilson’s Espionage Act and Sedition Act. Southern segregation, concentration camps for Japanese-Americans, abortion and destruction of cities through Democrat policies (60 years for Detroit for example).
How about lately? The riots, murders and destruction in dozens of cities in 2020, Antifa, BLM, smash and grab robberies, murders up and election of leftist district attorneys. ‘Wokeism”, political correctness, massive censorship by Democrat allies in Big Tech and Media, disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, critical race theory, massive hordes of illegal aliens coming across our wide open Southern border, religion of Global Warming, electrical grid failures and generally sewing division and hate.
A ‘President” that paid homage to Senator Robert Byrd, an “exalted cyclops” of the Ku Klux Klan. And who retreats to the beach amidst record inflation, rising crime and gas prices.
By the way, if he really wants to prove his sincerity on gun control, he ought to prosecute his crackhead son for buying and possessing an illegal firearm.
So it’s time to “cancel” the Cancel Culture with one last cancellation - cancel the Democrat Party.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Don’t complain
California mailed out more than 22 million ballots to registered voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. But as of Wednesday, June 8, just 3.5 million had been counted.
We wonder why Republicans run communities of color. If you don’t vote, don’t complain.
Miguel S. Coronado
Lancaster
Good will
The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens (AV-LULAC) is deeply concerned and saddened by the recent killing by Lancaster Sheriffs of a 51-year-old man who was “reportedly suicidal”.
We do not know why the AV Press chose to describe the man this way and surmise that whoever called in the incident used those terms in their statement to law enforcement.
If this is true, the responding Sheriffs from Lancaster were informed that this was an incident involving a man with mental issues. If this is true, where was the Mental Evaluation Team (MET)?
This type of incident is too common which causes us grave concern, much more than if it was a seldom occurrence. It happens so often that a special team was established to deal with such incidents. So, we ask again, where was that team when this particular incident unfolded?
AV-LULAC has long criticized local law enforcement for their use of excessive force and discriminatory practices as demonstrated by the US Department of Justice findings seven years ago.
Based on past experiences, we have no faith in the Internal Affairs Bureau and Sheriff’s station investigators and are heartened to see that a representative of the Office of the Inspector General and State Attorney General’s office will also investigate.
The Oversight Committee created to oversee and evaluate compliance with the provisions of a settlement agreement reached with local law enforcement and the DOJ seven years ago have stated that goodwill does not exist within the leadership of our two Sheriff’s Departments.
They have no intention of keeping with the Agreement provisions stating openly in public meetings that “the Document is a piece of (expletive)”.
This leaves us with a sense of hopelessness- true change will not happen until good will prevails within the Sheriff’s Departments.
Xavier Flores
president, AV-LULAC,
Palmdale
