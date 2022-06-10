All false
Yes, it is always interesting to take a true and false quiz. Go with your first thought. These questions are all about Republicans.
1. Donald Trump stated he no longer believes in the Big Lie. He agrees that the elections in 2020 were fair, free, and secure. Joe Biden is the legitimate president.
2. Ivanka and Donald Junior refused to meet with the January 6 Special Committee. They will ignore the subpoenas just like Steve Bannon has.
3. Mitch McConnell now supports the Senate adopting tough and realistic gun regulations. He was truly upset to see those 19 children get killed in Uvalde, Texas. Conservatives love their families more than their assault weapons.
4. Kevin McCarthy has decided to get out of politics. McCarthy’s account of his response to January 6 has always been clear, concise, and complete. His loyalty to Trump has never waivered.
5. Marjorie Taylor Greene has agreed to take a few reading and writing classes so that she won’t sound like a high school drop out.
6. Senator Rand Paul has agreed to join a majority of Republicans to support sending weapons to the Ukraines to defeat the Russians and save democracy in Europe.
7. The insurrection of January 6 was completely spontaneous.
The answer to all statements is false.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Bait and switch
What will be the breaking point for people on the gas pricing? It seems Costco at 6.10 a gallon and that is doubled what it was not to long ago.
It is amazing that Newsom and all his cronies will be re-elected even with this going on and yes another gas tax increase is coming July 1! These are the same people complaining and they will vote these people back in to do absolutely nothing for us. Get ready for the unemployment looming from citizens that will not be able to afford to fill their tank. Best of luck to you all keep voting for your loser governor and all the other loser green new dealers. The great bait and switch of 2020!
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Gone in 60 seconds
$4.00+ a year for food waste disposal is insane especially for us old folks. We already pay over $78.00 for two month’s pickup and many weeks we don’t even have enough regular trash to put the containers out.
We have less than one pound of food waste a week and we have been feeding the ravens these scraps for over 40 years. Just a short drive to the desert every Sunday morning and they are waiting for us. Food is gone in 60 seconds.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Tall tales
If you ever wondered; will the January 6th Commission hold fair and unbiased hearings wonder, no more — no. The makeup of the committee ensures a biased outcome.
Thursday evening the commission will hold their first public hearing, which will be televised in prime time. Congress is seldom in DC on a Thursday evening not to mention holding a committee hearing at night.
The committee has hired the ex-president of ABC news to produce the extravaganza. If they want to do anything meaningful, they will turn over the accumulation of data they have gathered to the DOJ for prosecution.
Their actual motive, I believe, is to ensure Trump cannot run for president in 2024. Considering who the democrats must run against Trump it is probably their only move.
Gun control advocates, including President Biden, say citizen don’t need guns — law enforcement will take care of our safety. Law enforcement is in business to protect the citizens, but they are far too few in numbers to be proactive. Law Enforcement arrests criminals and extreme left liberal District Attorney’s refuse to prosecute and just put the criminals back on the street.
Biden has had free personal protection for at least the last 20 years and some members of congress use campaign funds to secure personal protection at no cost to them, but they want to deny your right to protect yourself and family.
Biden supporters cite his accomplishments in office when tall tales are his only accomplishments.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
