Abortion services remain necessary
John Finkhausen: “Abortion is the 100% killing of a defenseless human fetus. A fetus is a human being from inception; it can be nothing less. The Ten Commandments say: ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ Christ is quoted as saying, ‘Obey my commandments’ and ‘Those who aren’t for me are against me.’’
But to a poor, rural 13-year-old impregnated by her father or stepfather or to a poor, uneducated 35-year-old impregnated for the sixth time by her violent, alcoholic husband, “Obey my commandments” is nothing more than typically worthless idealism. Girls and women in those and many other situations need abortion services on demand for very real (material) reasons.
So adhering to an abstract morality like “the sanctity of life” as it relates to abortion is often impractical. As long as we remain a society where raising children is an economic question many cannot answer, abortion services will remain necessary, irrespective of religion or legality.
Finkhausen: “Our nation is officially ‘one nation under God.’ It’s that concept that sustains democracy.”
“One nation under God” is nothing more than words added to the revolting Pledge of Allegiance in 1954. In 1956, “In God We Trust” replaced “E Pluribus Unum” as America’s official motto. Neither are codified by law.
Another falsity is that “God” sustains democracy, for “God” doesn’t recognize democracy. “God,” and therefore Christianity, recognizes only one form of government: Christian theocracy.
Finkhausen: “[We] can oppose abortion through prayer, donations to pro-life organizations, and voting for pro-life candidates.”
Are you pro-life, John Finkhausen? Do you support Medicare For All and, therefore, prenatal care for (all) pregnant women? Do you support AFDC, WIC, Headstart, the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, and a $15 per hour federal minimum wage?
John Finkhausen isn’t likely to answer those questions because he isn’t likely to be pro-life.
Fireworks make July 4 a nightmare
The Fourth of July is a nightmare at my house. The neighbors set off fireworks starting at dark and going late into the night. It has been going on for several days.
I called to report it to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and was put on hold. I called three times before I got through. I’m sure I was not the first nor the last call they received about fireworks.
The fireworks keep exploding around my neighborhood. The idiots just watch for the sheriff’s cars and go inside until they leave and then they are out there again setting them off. I know that it is a losing battle for the sheriff’s deputies. They get a bad rap for not stopping all this mayhem.
My animals have to be sedated every Fourth of July and New Year’s. I wish our city officials would make an effort to combat this criminal act, but I don’t think anything will ever change. It’s not important to our elected officials.
I feel sorry for our Veteran’s suffering from PTSD. It’s got to be a nightmare for them. I dread these two holidays and are so glad when they are over. Some of my neighbors seem to think this is OK anytime. It just never seems to stop.
Try focusing on other problems
Dear “frequent writers”: Sorry to say I’m really tired of reading your letters. Why don’t you try changing things locally? Like crime, the condition of our streets or illegal fireworks.
There are many problems in the Antelope Valley that need improving. Try being the voice for change here, where your voice can be heard and maybe bring about change.
Here’s a suggestion: How about a hot line to report all our terrible drivers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.