Carbon Footprint: The front page story in Monday’s Valley Press was how wonderful the all electric buses in Lancaster lowers the carbon footprint.
Now I was wondering if fireworks create affect the carbon footprint? Not only the local idiots that I watched but our local governments, that preach to us about global warming, setting off these miniature bombs.
Does the smoke from these explosions affect our clean air? I live 4 miles north of the Fairgrounds and was outside, and about 1/2 hour after the fireworks started, the smell of gun smoke was so strong I had to go inside. Makes it kind off hard to believe what comes our of the government’s mouth.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Divider, not a uniter
If you are a good, honest, and traditional Republican, you probably haven’t thought much about who the GOP should nominate for president in 2024.
Well, here are seven reasons why you should not vote for Donald Trump.
1. He’s a racist. Think Charlottesville and what Trump called those nations in the Caribbean.
2. He can barely string together two sentences. And he rambles a lot.
3. He will probably lose the election given the fact he got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton and more than 7 million votes fewer than Joe Biden.
4. He will most certainly have to deal with another crisis, like the pandemic. He has proven he is incompetent dealing with crises. God help us all.
5. There is a good bet he will break the law or grossly abuse his power again. And the House will have to impeach him, again.
6. He will once again attack the media, the courts and anyone in Congress who dares to disagree with him. In case you forgot, Trump is a divider, not a uniter.
7. He will again give his family high paying jobs and they will do nothing to help the country.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Following the rules
I attended a baseball game at Angels Stadium on May 20, and I, too, was told, “You can throw it in the trash can or take it back to your vehicle.” (One Side of the Story, July 1.)
Were they referring to a Trump commemorative coin? No. They were referring to my purse, which was deemed “too big.” The new 2021 MLB standard, per the MLB website, is as follows: “Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
Additionally, fans may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap that is subject to search.” Diaper bags are allowed (if an infant is present), as are medical devices like oxygen generators or insulin coolers.
I suspect that Thomas Gallagher’s granddaughter was denied entry to Dodger Stadium not because she had a Trump commemorative coin, but because her purse was too big.
I’ve attended three MLB games at two different venues this year and my coin purse on my wallet has never been searched because it’s too small to conceal a weapon.
I hope these facts put to rest the fable that MLB is a hotbed of “liberal progressive Democrats” who discriminate against Trump supporters. Security is just following published MLB guidelines.
Gail Lofdahl
Lancaster
Fact checking
The left tears down monuments reminding them of slavery, then create a holiday “Juneteenth” to remember slavery.
If democrats didn’t have the word racists, they’d be speechless.
“Kamala visits the border,” El Paso, 1,000 miles from the crisis. Not where thousands breach our border, kids crammed in cages and border patrol are overrun with armed trafficker’s. No, Kamala, go to the source of the problem.
Isn’t that your line? This administration’s a political cartoon. Laughable! They’re faking their way through, doing irreparable damage, while foreign leaders snicker on the side lines.
We pay taxes that represents foreigners not Americans, it’s called, “Taxation without representation.” This leadership forgets our veterans and spends 19.8 billion on illegals, it’s time to change leadership, ASAP.
Biden halts Keystone, kills thousands of jobs and nods okay for pipe lines in Russia, as our gas price soars. 120 days ago, we were the biggest producers of cruel oil in the world. Russia’s making a killing selling oil to America as Biden buries U.S. energy.
When Biden tells Americans they’d need F-15’s and nuclear weapons to take on the government, that’s the best case for protecting our 2nd Amendment. Your family’s never endured ground warfare in the U.S. because countries know Americans are fully armed. Protect the 2nd Amendment, your life depends on it.
Democrats want “climate change.” They can’t control a virus but they’ll control the weather. They’re going to raise taxes to bribe mother nature to change her ways.
Then there’s the threat of vaccine cards to move freely about. “Papers please.” Nazi Germany anyone? Complete control, of your life is the goal of this administration.
Fact Checkers didn’t exist until the truth came out. We’ll never have justice in the world as long as criminals make the rules.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
A ‘realization’
I didn’t realize that I might be a white supremacist because I have: 1. Full time job. 2. Auto insurance. 3. Good credit rating. 4. No criminal record.
Plus other quirks that qualifies a typical lawful American citizen. By simply possessing the above quirks, the accountant and others qualify as white supremacist. OMG what a realization.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Target audience
I was out of town for several days around the 4th but my neighbor grabs my papers so I normally spend a couple days catching up on the local news.
Couple things caught my eye, one being the formatting of the paper had changed. No complaints about that. The other was the ads from the City of Palmdale about the ramifications of using illegal fireworks in that city.
I’m guessing that they used other means of communicating their message to the public (I hope) but I was somewhat amused about seeing the ad a couple times in the AVP.
I’m guessing that the demographic of the AVP readership would probably be in the 50-80 range so I’m not sure that the target pyro’s actually got informed unless grandpa told them.
I’m sure it was just a public service announcement that was somewhat wasted on us older folks but hey, high-five to Palmdale because it scared me!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
