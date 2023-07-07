Correcting a few ‘crazy’ quotes
Which ultra-right winged conservative fascist Republican writes the craziest letters to the Antelope Valley Press? A few quotes:
“Hispanics have some real nasty treacherous gangs with thousands more added, thanks to [President Joe] Biden and his open border policy.”
I agree we have Hispanic gangs. However, we do not have an open-border policy. Biden inherited an immigration system in tatters. Donald Trump cut off legal pathways to citizenship, leaving would-be migrants with fewer lawful methods of entering the country. Trump cut funding to Central American countries and splurged on an ineffective, costly wall.
“We can’t even talk about Hillary Clinton and her unsecured sever in her bathroom with tons of classified documents on it.”
The server was not in Hillary’s bathroom. It was in the offices of Platte River Networks bathroom, in Denver. James Comey said, “Clinton should have known that some of her emails were classified.” In addition, Bradley Moss, a Washington-based lawyer who works on national security cases, said, “The cases of Clinton and Trump are significantly different.”
The FBI said, “They were reasonably confident that there was no intentional misconduct by Hillary, whereas Trump took properly marked hard copy classified documents from the White House, shipped them to Florida and stored them in an unsecured location at his residence.”
According to the indictment, “Trump was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence and social club. “Mar-a-Lago was not an authorized location” to keep, display or discuss classified documents.”
“The president can put his documents wherever he wants and return them however he wants. That’s the law.”
I say tell that to the Department of Justice.
“Despite what the climate nazis have said, the sky has not fallen. Just remember that Florida is still above the water.”
Fact: sea levels around Florida are up 8 inches from 1950.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Vitriol demeans ‘We the People’
Instead of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green calling a GOP associate a “bitch” on the floor of our prestigious US Congress as if it’s nothing more than a poorly maintained neighborhood playground, let “We The People” insist that these elected policymakers avoid temper tantrums and these continuous episodes of throwing each other under the bus for photo ops and campaign donations from those who already struggle with facts over fiction.
We are whispering about what looks like a government that has been derailed by one man’s agenda. They have succumbed to a convenient state of amnesia about America’s everyday quality-of-life challenges and repeatedly trivialize the honor of being a Public Servant.
For many life is about ‘sink or swim’ challenges and the altercations, revenge strategies and attempts to politically cripple an adversary vs reasonable dialogue are toxic to the country and stagnate any hope of what our ancestors fought for, namely progress and only Good Trouble. Maybe we should insist that they take Leadership 101 to stop being spoiled, schoolyard bullies, and cantankerous folks who have forgotten that America is emboldened by creating avenues of opportunity vs immature political brawls. They should look in the mirror and ask if they understand the country is desperately in need of policies, a vision and a level of unity that further strengthens our foundation and continues to define our character and values. The vitriol, extreme gamesmanship and animus do not benefit “We The People” even as entertainment.
So why do “We The People” ignore voting booths and lack the courage and interest to reel our political dogs in and demand a time out, a trip to one of those celebrity-type therapists like Dr. Phil for behavior modification training, or a more suitable employment before we scream “the sky is falling”?
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.