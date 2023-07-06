Must be united among cosmos
I’m always thankful I was born in a part of the country that had no active part in it, either temporally or locally (oops, I cannot even write the word here), an ugly, unenlightened, despicable period of our American history was abolished on Jan. 1, 1863, by Abraham Lincoln and ramrodded, in tardy Texas, by decorated Civil War General Gordon Granger in 1865.
Yes, Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, was June 19, and I — while not Black nor African American — was also observant and applauding.
Americans, all. Together, united, soon we should be dwelling among the cosmos.
You can’t make this stuff up
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt president in US history. It’s been 2.5 years of the Biden’s presidency, so what has he done?
He cannot account for 200 billion in COVID relief funds; supports males competing in women’s sports as fair; supports males in female locker rooms; disgraced the White House with transgenders exposing themselves on the White House lawn; issued executive orders stopping all oil and gas drilling on federal land; allowed over 5 million illegal entries, exceeding the population of 33 states; has a 2024 budget proposal that is 33% higher than what the government takes in each year; wants environmental restrictions so stringent, one of the largest refineries located in Houston will be closing this year permanently; supports transgender-affirming operations for minors in grade school; opposes parents’ rights for school education; highest gas prices ever; supports his transportation secretary who stated “roads are racist”; supports his Homeland secretary who states “the border is closed”; fired thousands of federal workers for not taking the COVID vaccine and claimed you can’t get COVID if you take the shot; claims he doesn’t talk to his son about his business dealings, but pictures, White House visits and emails confirm he is lying; supports voting without showing ID; called the Georgia voting bill racist when it was more liberal than voting in Delaware; is trying to bypass congress with half trillion in student loan relief, which isn’t true as it will add to the national debt; supports Black Lives Matter, which spent most of its contributions on its leaders; supports critical race theory that whites are born oppressive; claims inflation is down to 4.05%, but that’s on top of the 9.1% last year and the inflation reduction act will probably not reduce inflation experts say.
