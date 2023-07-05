Editorial cartoon, July 5, 2023

Israelis acting like school bullies

The latest news reads: “Israeli military kills gunman as settlers rampage Palestinian village.” It resembles the “flash mobs” in the United States, but Israelis are attempting to take the legally owned property from the Palestinians

