Israelis acting like school bullies
The latest news reads: “Israeli military kills gunman as settlers rampage Palestinian village.” It resembles the “flash mobs” in the United States, but Israelis are attempting to take the legally owned property from the Palestinians
Palestinians try to protect their property and families, but the Israeli military “strong-arm” these civilians.
Sounds like a “school bully” if you ask me. Shame on Israel. Does the Jewish religion not speak about “peaceful resolutions”?
John Elkins
Lancaster
Parents need to take back schools
Hats off to Dave Walker of Palmdale for writing an excellent response letter on June 1; he nailed it.
I wonder, is Guy Marsh a parent?
As a parent and grandparent myself, I couldn’t agree more. To me wokeism is like a octopus where each tentacle represents the transgender, atheist, pro abortion, socialist/closet communist, global warming folks, liberal radicals, ANTIFA and the BLM movement all rolled into one under the hate America agenda.
Our children’s school is where the real battle for parental rights starts, where these pro-radical liberal teachers and their unions know that in order to change America’s future, one must start with the indoctrination of our children.
Let us not forget our power as parents is that it’s our tax money, our votes and our children, not the state’s, the teachers union’s or the liberal politicians’ personal property to be used as political pawns.
I wonder how many trans parents and antifa fascist undercover nazi terrorist were present at the Glendale protest turned riot on June 7 who are parents of children attending the Glendale School District or even residents of the City of Glendale. Glendale school parents must be reminded that it’s time to take back control of our schools and children.
What’s needed is a natural man and woman month pride to remind the LGTB folks they all came from natural parents, not medically modified human experiments. I could see it now — future law firm commercials on TV (saying) if you were brainwashed and suckered into the alteration and medical hormone blockers experimental program as a child and now realize you’ve made a drastic health life threatening mistake, the joke’s on you.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Dems only ones who accepted me
Xavier Flores, who is President of AV League of United Latin American Citizens, wrote using displacement theory that Flores describes: “…belief that whites are being supplanted by Jews, Latinos, Blacks and other minorities.” Because of this, they believe they are “…losing political, social and economic ground.” Because of this, the suicide rate is up among white males.
Ms. O’Connor writes that LULAC excludes whites. White males are killing themselves due to being “…excluded from any job that relates to government work with health insurance and retirement benefits.” To join Flores’ group, Ms. O’Connor would have to adhere to LULAC’s mission statement “…when Hispanics were denied basic civil and human rights.” Since Ms. O’Connor believes that only whites have been victimized, she is ineligible to join due to her false beliefs instead of her race.
In 2017, white males accounted for 70% of the suicide rate. The reasons: “intimate partner problems, legal issues, unemployment/financial problems and health concerns https://www.ssmhealth.com. Ms. O’Connor’s opinion only deals with one problem.
R.D. Smith calls my comments racist when I wrote about some black people acting “white.” Mr. Smith states that he is a “classical liberal,” but he wrote a letter back in 2021 calling himself an “Originalist” and “Libertarian.”
I was one of the Blacks. To fit in, I did not bring up race. I realized later the importance of bringing up about my experiences with racism particularly as an accountant.
Mr. Smith still has not elicited any facts as to why I should vote Republican. For me to be a Republican, I cannot bring up racism. The Democratic Party is the only party that has accepted me and has taken the time to listen to my thoughts/concerns. Ms. O’Connor and Mr. Smith fail to take time to understand minorities.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Wind turbines and the environment
Hey kids, it’s time to laugh at the environmentalists who are destroying the wildlife of our precious planet as they virtue signal endangered species out of existence.
Dozens of whales have beached themselves along the east coast and it appears the reason is because of new wind turbines that have been installed at sea.
The turbines have disrupted the migration and mating behaviors of these whales, and they are dying off in record numbers. Oh well, that’s the price of cleaner air, climate change deniers.
Spotted owls, those precious endangered predators, are being decapitated by wind turbine blades of death, lubricated by hundreds of gallons of evil fossil fuel.
Other migrating birds unknowingly become “old smokers” as the concentrated beams of sunlight from solar farms cause them to burst into flames in mid-flight spiraling to an ashen death.
Where is PETA on all this? Where are the protests?
Green New Deal indeed, as these double standards increase daily with each new dead animal killed in the name of clean energy.
Black market whale oil is a booming business right now on the outer banks of North Carolina.
What’s for dinner tonight, mom? California Condor, son.
Dad didn’t even have to shoot it. It got pre-chopped by our wind turbine.
Keep the talons on a key chain as your lucky charm.
It’s poor people who will decide global warming as they will still burn poop and peat moss and wood and oil and plastic and rubber and Styrofoam and whatever they can get their hands on, because they are poor.
80% of the world’s population is horribly poor.
They aren’t listening to what an elite hypocrite who flies around in a private jet says about emission reduction.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
