Orchestrated promotion?
Simi Valley’s Lynda Gould: “I have relatives in other states where schools are open and children are learning, so we can’t blame our teachers. However, the California Teachers Association has crossed the line. [T]hey chose to educate our children politically...”
Firstly, one cannot denounce a trade union without attacking its members, in this case, teachers. For a union’s membership (is) the union.
Secondly, heeding the well-informed advice of epidemiologists, infectious disease physicians, and other scientists hardly constitutes “educat[ing] our children politically.” On the contrary, it’s people like Lynda Gould who have politicized a global pandemic.
Lynda Gould: “Charter schools help disadvantaged urban youths [and] have higher graduation rates than public schools.”
Given that the scheme to siphon off public education monies to “education” capitalists is rooted in white defiance to school desegregation following 1954’s Brown vs. Board of Education, charter “schools” generally don’t help urban youths.
Typically, such “schools” don’t provide classes for English language learners. And many charters prune students for poor academic performance, inappropriate behavior, and other poverty-generated issues, which explains the charter’s supposed higher graduation rates.
Lynda Gould: “A former President of the American Federation of Teachers [Albert Shanker] started Charter Schools to improve public education.”
Although Milton Friedman hatched the concept of charter “schools,” Albert Shanker later renounced charters upon realizing that for-profit institutions were intent upon privatizing public schools. The New York Times summarized Shanker’s position as follows: “On average, charter schools are even more racially and economically segregated than traditional public schools.”
Lynda Gould: “Congressman Mike Garcia supports school choice ... and so should you.”
Is it just me, or are the plethora of obsequious and seemingly contrived letters concerning Mike Garcia written by out-of-town letter writers over the past several months part of an orchestrated promotion of Mike Garcia?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Revisiting history
Ralph Brax letter on 6/24/21 stated, “On May 10, 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces. Just think, if he were alive today, he could have led the insurrection on Jan. 6”
Mr. Brax I’m curious to me why you would think a Democrat slave owner like Jefferson would be a part of as you call it an “insurrection” to help the Republican President Trump. Like most of what you send to the Editor, this make no sense. In fact every slave owner in America was a Democrat.
Mr. Brax goes on to say “On May 29, 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first Black mayor of Los Angeles. This was before Republicans suppressed the Black vote and America was still a democracy.”
Try reading a little history and you will find the Republican Party is responsible for nearly every gain in Civil Rights since the founding of this Country and They continue to fight for the rights of minorities all the while the Democrats continue to use race to divide the good people of America.
If you don’t know this by know it’s because you are part of the problem.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
