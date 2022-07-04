Don’t reward bad behavior
Perhaps the prisoner should have to pay for the privilege of being fed and housed and clothed for free.
Our military has to pay for their uniforms, And their uniforms are expensive. Prisoners should not get paid for doing the tasks that they perform in exchange for their food etc.
The dollar an hour that they receive is a token payment which they can use or save.
They also can receive money from loved ones. They have mistreated the American society and we should not be paying them for breaking the law, killing someone, robbing or assaulting others, etc.
We cannot reward people for doing the wrong things.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
Russia, Russia, Russia
They held a EV summit last year but one company was missing. Tesla.
But UAW was invited. That’s right the reason they aren’t invited is because they are not union even if they are the largest producers of EVs.
Oh yeah the UAWs bosses were indicated 16 times over the last few years with 15 convictions.
Does the liberals really think that the taking off the 18 cent federal fuel tax will win them any votes. Come on man. They are really not living in the real world.
I was thinking about in 1985 I was standing in line in the cafeteria on Cape Kennedy one morning and on my left was a gentleman with a Glock pistol and a M-16 and on the right was another gentleman with a Glock and a Uzi machine pistol.
Know what? I felt pretty darn safe. Every time I hear Obiden say it’s Russia Russia Russia I think of Jan Brady blaming Marsha Marsha Marsha.
Cracks me up because fuel went up over $1.50 before Putin invaded Ukraine.
The American people aren’t as stupid as he thinks I hope.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Answers, please
The city of Lancaster has not; once again; submitted nothing in the news about illegal Fireworks in the city of Lancaster.
What kind of punishment or fine will be for the use of Illegal fireworks.
Is it because our Mayor Parris doesn’t reside here on Holidays, and doesn’t have to listen to all the bombs going off and houses shaking and the dogs barking?
LASDLN is too under-manned to respond to all areas of Lancaster.
So, What is our Mayor going to do? An answer from the Mayor would be appreciated.
Philip Roberts
Lancaster
