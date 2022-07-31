Trump, the victim
Donald Trump was the victim throughout the last five years. After he announced his presidential run, opponents dredged up negative information for primary attacks, which the DNC and Hillary Clinton then turned into the Russia Collusion fake news, disproven by the Mueller Report.
During Sussmann’s trial for lying to the FBI, Clinton operative Mook testified that Clinton approved the scheme.
After Trump’s election, Obama, Biden, Comey and others constructed a counter-intelligence scheme to tie Trump to Russian banks. Adam Schiff lied to media and government that he had proof of Trump’s collusion.
Hillary Clinton called him “illegitimate” because he did not win the popular vote; Democrats objected when the Electoral College votes were counted for Trump in Jan 2017.
During his inaugural address Trump said, “… a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost.
Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth….That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment … belongs to you. “…this, the United States of America, is your country.”
The “deep state” reacted immediately. Soon DS operatives, along with congressional Democrats conspired to create an impeachment narrative of quid pro quo with Ukraine. Later it was found that VP Biden did exactly that and bragged about it on video tape. MSM said nothing.
Not letting the Covid crisis go to waste, Democrats undertook massive election fraud; MSM ignored overwhelming evidence.
Republicans planned objections and debate on 6 Jan as allowed by the Constitution; protestors stormed the Capital, egged on by Capital Police and embedded FBI operatives; Trump asked supporters to “…peacefully and patriotically protest… “. The second impeachment ensued.
The illegitimate 6 Jan commission allows no due process and attempts to assure Trump cannot seek public office again.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Water woes
Some areas of the Antelope Valley are already on water restriction.
We do not have enough fuly service our existing residents.
At the same time we are planning what will eventually be thousands of new homes to the east of Leona Valley.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Trashing Trump
I can only hope that the Dems get over trashing Trump and get back to governing our country.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
The right thing to do
Hello. I no longer live in the Antelope Valley but did for many years as my father retired from Edwards AFB and the family moved to Lancaster where we had our family home for 55 years.
Two years ago I moved my now 93 yr old mother into Rancho Village Atria/Holiday community in Palmdale due to her macular degeneration.
After Covid arrived last year, they locked down the residents for months...masks, no activities, meals in room. It was a very difficult, stressful, depressing time for my mother and the residents.
Eventually, they released the restrictions, and we were so grateful.
Starting today, the have again locked down everything... meals in rooms, no activities, masking, no visitors etc. They “think” they have 3 couples (married) that may have covid, but from what I understand, they are not sure.
The residents are told this instruction comes from “Corporate”. Again locking down is gross over-reaction and cruel punishment to those who are well.
Those infected should be isolated, yes, but it is harmful to the rest of the residents. There is little enough for them to fill their days with, let alone locking them in their rooms.
It is too hot outside for them to even take a daily stroll.
We know the “powers that be” have grossly overreacted from the beginning, and know this is not the right thing to do.
It will cause more harm, and do little if any good. It’s time to stand and say no more lockdowns.
Tawna Mikols
Fullerton, Calif.
Blatant corruption
Nancy Pelosi, the house speaker, is blocking a bill from coming to the floor for a vote.
The bill will, if passed, end insider stock trading by house members and their staffs.
Currently, members are allowed to buy and sell stock in response to insider information.
Information obtained through committee meetings overseeing the companies for which they have regulatory authority.
Insider trading is illegal for everybody except for Congressional members and some of their staff. This bill is designed to end that kind of Congressional corruption. Because Pelosi controls which bills come to the House floor for voting, it’s doubtful this bill will see the light of day.
The majority of house members become wealthy through allowed insider trading. Pelosi is rumored to be worth between 100 and 140 million dollars. As an example, there is another bill being voted on that will subsidize Nvida, a tech company by 52 Billion dollars. Mr. Pelosi has bought five million dollars worth of their stock.
As soon as the news leaked (and after the Pelosi’s bought the stock) Nvida was going to receive money, their stock went up 17% in the open market.
Several years ago, the Congress tried to stop insider trading but failed in part. At that time,
Congressman, their entire families and staff members were allowed to partake in this blatant corruption. We, the people, were told the congress was passing a bill to stop it.
What happened after some time was info came forward that the bill in actuality did not stop this corrupt practice, but simply cut out some of the players. Namely, the Congressman’s extended families and all but top staff members.
Let’s hope this new bill gets to the floor and passed.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
