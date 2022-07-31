Editorial cartoon

Trump, the victim

Donald Trump was the victim throughout the last five years. After he announced his presidential run, opponents dredged up negative information for primary attacks, which the DNC and Hillary Clinton then turned into the Russia Collusion fake news, disproven by the Mueller Report.

