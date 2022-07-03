Horner’s theories
Aside to the writer who was alarmed at the spike in DUIs and highway deaths in 2021and the reduction in 2022, it’s simple.
In 2021 everyone had been house bound for over a year.
So a high percentage of them spent the time drinking, so when they had to go shopping, good chance they were driving impaired.
As for the Democrats defunding the police and the crime rate is surging.
It is my opinion that this is a designed scheme so Biden can declare marshal law to take control of the country just before the midterm election, because the Democrats know they are toast after the November election.
The only way they can stay in control, and from past history there is nothing they will stop at to stay in power.
A free thinking old man of 87 years. As an avid Hunter since I was 10, I have never seen matter fly backwards from the impact of a bullet as we were sold with the assassination of JFK.
My question has always been, why did every one of the SS run toward the fence on the grassy knoll in front of the car. To hit a man’s head with a descending moving target from a hundred yards with that antic rifle is beyond belief.
I feel safe to state my opinion on this, since all parties involved are dead. I was afraid at the time to publicly state this opinion.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Politically motivated
I am never amazed how Latino organizations in America always remain silent on the flood of illegals and deadly drugs that cross the US border daily.
They are quick to play victim for political support always appeasing their masters the progressive Democrats. When will these organizations realize Latinos in America are leaving the Democratic party in numbers and are turning conservative or shall I say they always had conservative views due to religious beliefs.
We Latinos are family oriented hard working and religious people and many Latinos support legal immigration. As a re-election boost California governor Newsom has approved free health care for all illegals starting 2024, expect more illegals to flood our border and with it taxes to rise on Californians to help pay for it.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Newsom would only reach deep into his own pocket and help pay for it. News flash! 51 illegals are found dead in a abandoned tractor trailer in Texas, wheres the massive cries and demands for justice by these same Latino organizations who support open borders against these Latino human smugglers?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
