Editorial cartoon, July 29, 2023

President Biden is not re-electable

Watching our “president” act so foolishly with a baby girl, acting like he is eating her up, then smelling her before moving on, reminded me that this so-called man has a precious granddaughter, 4 years old, who he so hatefully denies exists.

