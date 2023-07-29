President Biden is not re-electable
Watching our “president” act so foolishly with a baby girl, acting like he is eating her up, then smelling her before moving on, reminded me that this so-called man has a precious granddaughter, 4 years old, who he so hatefully denies exists.
As I have noted before, any fool can get a woman pregnant; it takes a man to be a dad. No one named Biden shows any signs of being a man.
Yet, most of our liberal letter opinion writers gush all over themselves about this person, extolling his virtues, when, after careful inspection, he shows he has no redeeming virtues and is unfit to hold the office of president.
No amount of “propping” him up will make him suddenly be able to do this hard job.
I have no clue who will be the republican nominee for president, or even if old Joe is the democratic one, But I do know, and, deep down most liberals do too, that old Joe is not re-electable.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Too many trailers, campers, RVs
The person with more than 20 RVs or trailers jammed into her backyard should be arrested and put in jail for very dangerous transgressions.
Think of the health problems that those places must have. They don’t have sewer hookups and they don’t have running water, except from their own little tank.
You are allowed one RV in your backyard, but you may not live in it permanently. It is not a permanent home. The same with a trailer. Those things belong in RV camps. And there are camps all over Southern California, just for this reason.
The people who will not move need to be arrested. They need to get the big 10-wheelers in there and load up all the trailers, and take them to a new spot and set up a homeless camp, but managed to like a RV campground.
Maybe it’s a way to solve a little problem. But I think we have to watch out for this happening in the Antelope Valley. We’re beginning to see trailers and campers and RVs in many yards, and if it’s not legal, then they need to get to it right away and not wait two or three years, etc., get on it right away.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
Liking sculpture in Lancaster
I noticed the new sculpture on the corner of 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard. It doesn’t look very Lancaster-ish. It reminds me of the Barbie movie. I kind of like it.
Kathee Laffranchi
Lancaster
Questions about arrest incident
Recently, AV League Of United Latin American Citizens President Xavier Flores states that his organization “strongly supports the African American leadership in denouncing the violent actions of the sheriff’s deputies.” However, Mr. Windedahl writes that the “ultra-left media reported only a fraction of the facts” and urges “everyone to support the actions of our deputies. Call the county supervisors office and voice your support of these deputies’ actions.”
Windedahl does not explain that if the couple was detained for shoplifting, how come only the husband was arrested? The wife was simply filming the incident, which is legal. She was not interfering with the arrest. Windeldhal presented no facts as to why the deputy wrestled her to the ground. The deputy who wrestled her to the ground should be removed from his job.
Ms. O’Connor and Mr. Rios detest minority groups, but there is a purpose for these groups in that every time an incident like this occurs, conservatives remain silent. If conservatives spoke out like Mr. Flores, there would be no need for minority groups.
As I have previously written, I cannot be a Republican because I cannot bring up racism. Ms. O’Connor confirms this. When I mentioned the racism that I faced as an accountant, Ms. O’Connor wrote, “(B)ut reading Mr. White’s letters, it looks like every white person needs to pay a price for any discrimination he has experienced.” I never wrote that every white person has discriminated against me. I had white supervisors that helped me.
Ms. O’Connor writes that the Democratic Party has created divisions based on race. The Supreme Court and Republican Party has eroded worker’s rights over the years. O’Connor is entranced by the Republican mantra: terrorism, guns, and illegal immigration. O’Connor never blames anything on what the Republican Party has done wrong.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Questions about White House coke
The White House Secret Service has announced it dropped its investigation into the cocaine found in the White House, also stating that no DNA or fingerprints were found.
As far as I know, no reports were given on where exactly the cocaine was found.
Cocaine can easily be turned into crack cocaine. The Secret Service should have done a joint investigation into the top-notch, world famous FBI, identifying whose cocaine it was and how it was brought into the White House. We must protect the lives of all our elected officials.
The FBI, with the help of the public, did such an outstanding job into identifying most of the Jan. 6 rioters. Just think if it were a weapon of some sort or even a deadly poison that was smuggled in. Could it be that the Secret Service already knows who is the owner of the cocaine and told to be silent?
All visitors to the White House are given a complete background check screening and physically searched prior to entering the White House, plus the dozens of high-tech hidden video cameras rolling 24/7 at all angles.
Also, could it be a possible coverup in order to avoid exposing investigative techniques conducted by the Secret Service and to avoid future security breach attempts at the White House?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Danced to this tune for decades
The recent altercations between Black individuals and the sheriff’s department, and the recent removal of the captain, coupled with community outrage, are not an aberration. We have danced to this tune for decades.
As a 32-year Antelope Valley resident/activist/historical packrat, I have clippings and memos on worrisome policing behavior dating back to 1992 when activists were questioned by the Department of Justice about the existence of a rogue, politically controlled, and racism-riddled department under then Captain Tony Welch. Welch was then transferred from the AV one year before his retirement date but removing someone does not change the culture of a department and Sheriff misconduct escalated. With no support from the Board of Supervisors, I contacted the Nation of Islam for advice.
Forty Nation of Islam members visited the AV one quiet morning, circled Palmdale City Hall and had an impromptu meeting with Palmdale Mayor (Jim) Ledford and Lancaster Mayor Frank Roberts about joining the LA County Human Relations Task Force, which would give the AV a linkage to powerful monitoring agencies beyond local control. Some called their visit an “invasion.” I called it an emergency “intervention.”
The Antelope Valley Press provided excellent front-page coverage including pictures of the Nation of Islam circling Palmdale City Hall. The two cities joined the LA County Human Relations Task Force with Darren Parker as our local chairperson but racism did not dissipate.
In 2013, we banged on DOJ’s door again and provided evidence of escalating sheriff’s department abuses against Blacks and Hispanics. In 2015, the situation exploded. Our mayors and ambivalent Board of Supervisors representatives appeared impotent.
Incendiary and disparaging comments and backroom actions to prevent renting to Section 8 voucher holders came from the mayor of Lancaster, feeling a sense of racism and classism. Activists pressed on, providing evidence of Section 8 Housing Authority officers and sheriff deputies engaging in a “pattern or practice of stops, searches, and excessive force in violation of the Constitution and federal law focusing on African Americans and Latinos.” With that information, DOJ filed suit against the county and city of Lancaster.
A comprehensive settlement agreement was approved by the Board of Supervisors at $700,000 in penalties paid to people who had faced discrimination and a $25,000 fine was paid to the federal government but bad habits die hard. In 2021, the ACLU and the University of California sued the City of Lancaster and the sheriff’s department for maintaining “an administrative class system that is designed and enforced to punish poverty, in violation of the California constitution.”
Systemic change will come to the AV when there is a change of leadership and temperament at the top in Lancaster, a Board of Supervisors rep is elected who isn’t interested in simply cosmetic changes to mask a toxic situation, and the sheriff’s department stops seeing the AV as a spot for non- or low-performing deputies.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
