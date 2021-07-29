Read the bill
With what is going on in Texas, in their state legislature, where all the intolerent Democrats have fled the state, spending millions on a chartered jet, hotel rooms, fine restaurants, etc., all to avoid doing their elected duty, all on Texas taxpayer dollars, I sit and wonder: Why?
Don’t tell me that folk, many re-elected a number of times, suddenly are scared of a voter reform bill? I don’t buy it, especially when this bill has zero negitive impact on any legal Texas citizen ... Hint to those who disagree — read the bill — it’s on-line in its entirety — then you can reply that I am correct.
The solution to this treasonous walk out is very simple: Do to them, what your bosses would do to you, if you were that stupid. Fire them. Make sure they can not run in any election, anywhere, ever. Naturally, this would need an amendment to most state constitutions and, every governor, of every state, should agree — allow the governor to replace them, till their term is over, with the understanding that if a Democrat, then replacement is a Democrat, etc.
When they have lost, forever, their cushy tax payer funded lifestyle perks, etc., forever walk out will no longer be a tool to force anything and gasp, actual work will get ... done.
Harsh? Maybe but they are hurting the folks they claim to care about, as other items, issues, etc., are also not being discussed, voted on ...
While you can’t fix stupid, you can remove them, and make sure replacements know they must do the job ... read the bill.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Kiss the ring
Trumpsters don’t need evidence
When they highlight their lack of good sense
They display it with bliss
And Trump’s ring kneel and kiss
Whle they parrot his phony nonsense.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Masks for a while
Because many illegal immigrants coming thru our border with Mexico are Covid positive, we will be wearing masks for years in the future.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
It’ll never work
I am a bit late in responding to a letter published on July 13, 2021 written by Mr. Marsh and headlined as “Less accusations.”
In this he once again goes about defining the difference between capitalism and socialism. My response is to his final paragraph when he takes credit for edifying a lady respecting Abraham Lincoln’s admiration of Karl Marx’s writings.
I would like to add a bit of my research and have people aware that according to an article published on July 30, 2019 by the American Institute for Economic Research, written by Dr. Phillip W. Magness, refutes the premise that Lincoln even knew who Marx was and there is no evidence that Lincoln ever read or absorbed Marx’s economic theories.
Dr. Magness article “Was Lincoln Really Into Marx?” is only one of several available when you simply google the subject. Though long it makes interesting reading.
Yes Mr. Marsh, I have read Das Kapital. It is a theory and to my mind will never work in the real world.
Georgia Johnson
California City
Confused
I’m confused. Once again we are compelled to wear masks. After a year and a half of restrictions we’re starting all over again.
And still the parade of immigrants continue across our southern border without medical inspections, mask and of course a visa or passport. My main confusion is with the people who voted in this present administration.
We were told exactly what they wanted. Open borders, tear down the fences, welcome all without much control.
They stream across untouched for the most part while the citizens are controlled. If you aren’t vaccinated you cannot enter stores, restaurants etc. You cannot go to school, or go to work. All these restrictions placed on citizens while the administration welcomes future voters, they hope. Did you not hear their campaign promises?
I can’t believe you wanted this to happen to our country. I guess you were confused too.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Let’s hear it
This is in response to Ms Judy Vaccaro-Fry 19 July 21 article concerning the Arizona voter fraud.
What was the outcome of the massive voter fraud commission established by the liar in chief in 2017 and chaired by VP Pence? I’m sure the liar in chief couldn’t believe he won the election after telling the world that he grab a woman between her legs.
I knew there had to be massive voter fraud when the liar in chief won the 2016 election. How did the US elect a man that doesn’t have a moral compass become president. In addition, there was a recount in Arizona and no voter fraud was detected.
The 2017 voter fraud commission ran by republicans would have discovered voter fraud and not only in Arizona but in other states if there was voter fraud. I’m sure Ms Vaccaro-Fry would agree to with me I have ask this question numerous times before and no one has responded.
I wonder why? I’m looking forward to hearing from supporters of the liar in chief.
William Collins
Rosamond
Positive experiences
With so much negative commentary about our AVHS, I want to express my viewpoint.
I have had 8 surgeries at AVHS. I have been very pleased with my in-house care. Recently I was ambulanced from Kaiser Urgent Care to the ER and again received on target care from point of entry.
Tests of all kind were ongoing, even while awaiting a “room.” All staff were kind, sensitive, proficient and professional. This has been true in each of my experience, perhaps more noteworthy in ER.
I wonder what nay-sayers are expecting, yet not willing to see the larger picture. We all want what we want however it may not be realistic or beneficial.
Maxine Schiltz
Lancaster
