Armed attack would unify nation
Before the USA retaliation of Pearl Harbor, Japan and Germany had the same impression as stated above. Prior to Pearl Harbor, the USA military was inferior to both Japan’s and Germany’s war machines. According to very recent publications, China’s war machine is superior to the USA’s, and getting increasingly more capable.
When China attempts to militarily invade Taiwan, China must avoid militarily attacking USA soil, such as the island of Guam. However, for China to win, they must deter the USA military. Thus, we may be heading for the next “Pearl Harbor,” which may rekindle the USA’s “spirit of 1776.” Unfortunately, it takes an armed attack from a nation to unify our USA.
Trump continues to lie, spin, delay
Donald Trump spent his entire life revealing who and what he really is: an amoral grifter, consumed by self-interest and hedonism.
With massive infusions of daddy’s money, he established sizable wealth. With guidance from his father’s shady attorney and fixer, Roy Cohn, he blustered and bamboozled his way through the high dollar world of real estate. Then a cheesy TV show, “The Apprentice,” built on a manufactured image of Trump as a business wizard, broadened his notoriety and wealth.
Throughout all of these ventures, Trump dodged accountability, gained a reputation for not paying his bills and dragging anyone who challenged him into lengthy, expensive lawsuits.
Then came Barack Obama’s presidential victory. Trump got busy seeking a means to undermine the country’s first black president. And so, the “birther” fable was hatched. Trump spun wild tales that Obama was a Muslim born outside the US and was planted to do irreparable harm to our country. Real evidence was nonexistent. Truth was abandoned outright. Trump’s bombastic blather ramped up until he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.
In the years following his shocking election, Trump’s administration became a place where truth came to die. His attempts to apply his Roy Cohn playbook to leading a nation was disastrous. Norms, rule of law and fidelity to the Constitution were turned upside down. Once loyal appointees fled after short stints under his egomaniacal reign.
So, here we are. Facing legitimate accountability for his deeds, Trump continues to lie, spin and delay. One can only hope rule of law will pierce this corrupt man’s calloused, evil soul. We can dream.
