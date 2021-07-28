Culling the pool
The C19 epidemic and the aversion of some to be vaccinated, may be Mother Nature’s way of culling the gene pool.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Just wondering
I was waiting for an appliance delivery for our son in Rosamond. While sitting at the open garage, I noticed all the pickups and trucks some with trailers hauling empty water containers one way and full ones going west on Rosamond Blvd.
After a bit I started counting and between 10 AM when I started counting, there were 21 vehicles with water containers, some with several hundred gallon containers to a fifth wheel trailer hauling what looked like one thousand gallon container as they headed west.
Before long I noticed many of the same vehicles going east with empty containers then soon returning west with full containers.
In the two and a half hours I sat waiting for the appliance delivery I finally lost count of all the vehicles with water containers passing back and forth. Does no one in the western part of Rosamond have well or city water? Or, is there some other reason for the thousands of gallons of water heading west on Rosamond Blvd. Just wondering?
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Point, counterpoint
I read the Letters From Readers section religiously, and I would like to clear up some confusion generated by letters of mine printed in the AVP.
Robert Mc Gregor sent in a letter which started off this way: “Not long ago, a fellow AVP, opinion page writer wrote: Religion would turn 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into Theology way.” (“Judging a book by its cover”, July 16.)
I never sent in a letter saying that. If Robert Mc Gregor is implying that I said that, then perhaps he has confused me with someone else.
However, I did send in a letter which said, “The churches are opposed to maintaining a separation of church and state and will not rest until they succeed in making Christianity our country’s state-sponsored religion. Then they will change the name of Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to Theocracy Way.”
Not quite the same thing, is it? That’s because “theology” and “theocracy” are not synonyms.
In a letter titled “It starts at home” Miguel Rios responded to one of my letters by saying, “It takes 2 a male and female to produce a child.”
I believe that is true, and Miguel Rios may believe that is true, but Christians do not believe that is true.
Finally, Skip Thacker sent in a letter admonishing me for referring to god as “she” and vigorously defending his opinion that the deity is male, (“Get it right”, July 1).
I can think of nothing more absurd than arguing with someone over the gender of an imaginary character.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Serve the people
More gun control laws, that’s what politicians think will solve the shootings on the streets of our major cities. Politicians call for more gun control laws all the while refusing to enforce the laws already on the books.
Governors, state legislatures, mayors, city councils, and DAs continually promote policies that make this senseless lawlessness possible. Shootings in streets of LA, SF, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, NYC and Atlanta are common and it does not take a genius to make the link between their liberal government policies and lawlessness.
Many police departments are understaffed, many intentionally and when they make arrests DAs in each of the listed cities use their no cash bail or near no cash bail to put criminals back on the street within hours.
George Soros, Mr. criminal over victim, has used his wealth to elect these useless liberal DAs that support the criminal over the victim. Shop lifting in California is rampant with few arrests because of Prop 47 and the $950 limit before the crime becomes a felony.
The voters who voted for Prop 47 should be proud of themselves. It is past time for government to serve the people not the criminal.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Taunting the district?
If the Cancel the Contract Committee were sincere in their belief about the Deputies on school campuses, why didn’t they address the issue at the elementry schools and middle schools?
Those contracts passed without a peep from the Committee members. And, they never addressed the issue at Antelope Valley College, the cities of Lancaster or Palmdale.
Could it be all about taunting the high school district and not really about the students?
Josephine Garcia
Lancaster
