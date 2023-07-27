Putting money in China’s pockets
A new Gallup poll shows public confidence in higher education at a historic low.
Young students enter college as normal young people and emerge four years later with massive debt and as America-hating socialists. What’s not to love?
No wonder that confidence in higher education is at 36%. If student loans are so bad, why are they still giving them out? Oh, that’s right, the liberals run all the colleges so we have to keep them in the indoctrination business.
Will Rogers once said about academic credentials “everyone is ignorant, only on different subjects.”
I see the 9th Circuit Court finally gave its blessing to the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine, the largest lithium mine in the US. It will be a lovely 10-square-mile hole in the ground from which climate change elite extract money. They will consume 1.7 billion gallons of water annually. 500,000 gallons per ton of lithium produced.
All of the environmental concerns are swept away in the name of the climate nazis. Who owns this mine? The majority owner is China. Who owns the cobalt mine in the Republic of Congo, one of the largest in the world? Where they use child labor to work the mine? Oh yeah, China.
Who helped arrange the sale of said cobalt mine? Oh yeah, one prodigal son, that’s who. All the green deal helps is to put money into communist Chinese pockets.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Law enforcement backs capitalists
Xavier Flores: “[T]he George Floyd incident brought about an awareness of the need for radical change in the philosophical underpinnings of … law enforcement. The world understands how long-taught biases permeate every aspect of policing and how it needs to be rooted out to see real change. It needs to be our future focus.”
Adam Smith: “[C]ivil government, so far as it’s instituted for the sanctity of property, is in reality instituted for the defense of the rich against the poor [read: capitalists against workers]” — The Wealth of Nations.
That defense of the capitalist class is carried out, in part, by law enforcement. Police brutality toward workers results from law enforcement’s duty to protect property, not because of “long-taught biases.” If those biases disappeared tomorrow, violent policing would continue because it exists for (material) reasons.
Moreover, since the capitalist state is inherently incapable of resolving capitalism’s immutable contradictions, e.g., unemployment and poverty, police repression is essential to capitalist rule.
The state articulates the division of capitalist society into social classes complete with conflicting interests. The primary purpose of cops is to enforce that division, and no independent investigations or rooting out of long-taught biases will ever change that as long as capitalism exists.
As Adam Smith alluded to, the state doesn’t exist to harmonize the interests of workers and capitalists. It exists to subjugate workers, especially workers of color, on behalf of the capitalist class. That’s borne out in the formation of police, prisons, the military, and other implements of state violence intended to keep (all) workers in line.
“Marxism sets out from the idea that ‘force is the midwife of every old society pregnant with a new one,’ that the state consists ultimately of armed bodies of men, that it is an instrument of the ruling class for the oppression of other classes.” — Karl Marx
Therefore, Xavier Flores’ The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens and all like organizations’ future focus should include the adoption of revolutionary socialist charters. They may disagree with that conclusion. But efforts toward social reform under capitalism will be forever doomed to rollbacks and failure.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
