Are we keeping our republic?
How is the republic aging? Founder Benjamin Franklin said the best form of government is a republic — ”if you can keep it.” Are we keeping it?
Merriam-Webster defines republic: “a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law.”
Note that “administrative state” is not included in the definition; legislators, with approval of the executive, created the administrative state (e.g. FBI, DOJ, CIA, CDC).
Lately voter entitlements have been diluted by illegal immigration, ballot harvesting, and massive documented election fraud.
Today, sadly, law is a two-tiered justice system, with one set for the commoners and another for the elite. Hillary Clinton got away with mishandling classified information, but Trump was indicted. Over 500 BLM/antifa riots, encouraged by Kamala Harris, cost 25 lives and a billion in damages, without significant prosecution, while hundreds of political prisoners were jailed after Jan. 6 protests of grievances. Hunter Biden gets misdemeanor charges for tax evasion; Paul Manafort goes to jail. Trump was impeached for alleged quid-pro-quo with Ukraine while Joe Biden bragged about actually doing the same.
The administrative state launched the coup d’état when Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Comey and Brennan met at the White House in January 2017. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton invented the Russia collusion hoax. FBI Director Comey unlawfully signed off on FISA warrants to surveil Trump. Two impeachments and two indictments were launched by congress and the administrative state. Mueller, Horowitz and Durham reports exonerate Trump, but lies continue.
Two-thirds of Americans believe the country is going in the wrong direction.
The republic is actually in dire straits; these issues must be resolved. Moderate Democrats must realize that socialist leftist progressivism is putting the country at risk and should be rejected.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Hard-liners have hijacked GOP
Alison Cameron’s letter was spot on. Alison hit the nail on the head when she closed her letter with, “You’ve attached yourself to a cult leader and worship personality above all else. You cannot support Trump and pretend to actually care about the republic and the constitution.”
Today’s Grand Old Party is not the party of Abraham Lincoln or Theodore Roosevelt. The party has been hijacked by ultra-far-right hard-liners in congress who could care less about governing. The GOP is now made up of people who believe in an authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology. They can be characterized by wanting to have Donald Trump as their dictatorial leader. These radicals believe in a centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of the opposition. They do this by gerrymandering and passing voter suppression laws. They are fascist.
Republicans talk about people being self-sufficient. However, at the same time, they promote government subsidies for corporations. Republican welfare, as I call it.
When it comes to the worst president of all times, historians and scholars have placed Donald J. Trump close to the top of being the worse. He is just behind James Buchannan. It’s such an honor to hold. You followers should be proud that he has been held in such high esteem by historians and scholars.
Trump brags: “No president has ever done what I’ve done. No president has ever even come close.” I agree with those statements; after all, he is the first to be impeached twice and to be indicted twice and possibly a few more times once all the of the various criminal investigations have been completed.
Trump has told his followers: “I am being indicted for you.” Trump said in 2016 that a president under indictment would “cripple the operations of our government” and create an “unprecedented constitutional crisis.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
How will we get more protection?
What an amazing article by the anonymous deputy about the state of the (Los Angeles County) Sheriff’s Department in the Antelope Valley. The last figure that I read in another article is that we need at least 70 more deputies to even begin to give us the service and protection that we need. Now how will this be accomplished? It’s time for answers and action by those who can bring about the changes the changes that we need now.
Ivy Berr
Lancaster
