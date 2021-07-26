High prices, daily needs
Some 22 Senators have been working for months to put together a bi-partisan spending bill for infrastructure. They have come close to actually getting the wording down on paper so the Senate can vote on it.
Now comes the great Pelosi, Speaker of the House.
The lady has recently announced that she will not allow the bill, even if it passes the Senate, to be brought to the House floor unless the crazy $3.5 Trillion society restructuring bill the Progressives want is passed by the Senate first.
Now she may hold the title of Speaker of the House, but it is becoming more and more clear she has no more control over the House than Joe Biden has over the Executive Branch.
I don’t think the Progressive Squad has control over the Executive Branch the way they seem to have over the Speaker’s Office, but they certainly appear to be holding the reins in the background.
Or perhaps the Modern Monetary Theorists, you know, the people who have yet to learn that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon (credit to Milton Friedman). They are of the opinion it doesn’t matter how much money is out there chasing how few goods. That, along with their dedication to the idea the government knows better what is good for you and me than we do, and their idea that the more the government controls, the better things will be, I suspect they must have had someone else go to the DMV all their lives.
I’m pretty sure Nancy Pelosi, assuming she ever drives, must have that situation, because she doesn’t seem to understand, as the others don’t, that people out here in the real world don’t like paying exceedingly high prices for daily needs.
Clyde L. Dotson
Lancaster
Picking pockets
In his “Magical thinking,” Ray Freeman quoted noted oil capitalist shill MIT meteorologist Richard Lindzen. Unfortunately, reproducing Lindzen’s statement would lend it the recognition it doesn’t deserve, so I haven’t.
However, I will say that Lindzen is a conman who has sullied his scientific credentials toward the service of capitalist interests for several decades. During the 1970s, he was a paid tobacco danger denier who said that the connection between cigarette smoking and cancer was “weak.”
Later, while accepting monies from the Cato Institute, Koch Industries, and Exxon-Mobil, Lindzen began making fallacious claims concerning the climate catastrophe, all of which have been debunked.
And 22 of his fellow professors from MIT wrote to Trump to say that climate change presents a perilous danger to humankind, thereby repudiating Lindzen’s paid claim to the contrary.
But let us suppose that Richard Lindzen is correct; that climate change has nothing to do with burning fossil fuels. Still, why would those who deny climate-change science not want to eliminate fossil fuels for no other reason than being highly centralized and expensive?
Why would such individuals not want to see the development of a carbon-free economy where everyone could power their homes and automobiles via rooftop solar? My wife and I do just that, and it is incredibly liberating, leaving us with more money with which to enjoy our lives.
Why would climate catastrophe deniers not want to live in a world with much less environmental pollution? Irrespective of whether fossil fuels are causing climate change, no one can logically deny that air and water pollution are harmful.
Either way, oil capitalists and their paid contrarians aren’t our friends. So, at the very least, let’s not allow them to continue to pick our pockets and poison our life support system.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
