Going further with that idiom
Chances are, if you’re an Antelope Valley Press reader, you are familiar with the saying, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” You brainiac you.
Now, just for kicks, suppose we take that idiom and apply it to American politics.
For instance, recently I happened upon an NBC news article titled “Trump’s denial is the second big lie; ask Hillary,” by Lev Golinkin. In the article, Golinkin reminds us that four years prior to Trump’s refusal to recognize the results of the 2020 election. Hillary Clinton and leading Democrats did the very same thing by refusing to recognize Trump, claiming Trump was an illegitimate Russian asset.
See what I mean about glass houses? Now you try it. Stormy Daniels, Paula Jones, Jan. 6/antifa riots, Mar-a-logo documents/Joe’s garage.
Hmm. Seems to me, if morality were a race, this is a photo finish. Question is, who gets kicked out of the garden of Eden first — Hillary and the sanctimonious Democrats, or Trump for crashing Big Brothers party?
Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
The United States is a republic
Democrat politicians cry that “they” want to take our democracy from us. They repeat a lie from hell; these deceivers deny our Declaration of Independence, our constitution and our history.
The United States is a republic.
Unfortunately, many Americans wrongly believe that our nation is a democracy. Listen to the media, your teachers and friends. The difference is essential to understanding Americanism and our unique American form of government.
The word democracy does not appear in our Declaration of Independence, our constitution or in the language of the constitutions of our 50 states.
The Democrats’ desired outcome is for government to dictate to the people what they can and cannot do. To achieve this, they will pit one group against another; they will lie and force policies on the people they do not want or need.
The second sentence of the second paragraph of our Declaration tells us how government is to be effectuated: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Understand that government’s power is derived from the consent of the people, not a political party or government bureaucracy that would establish a dictatorship.
On a political spectrum of right, left and center, government has no power for those on the right and is run by anarchist mobs. On the left, government exercises total control under the guise of democracy with such titles as communism, socialism, nazism, fascism, princes, potentates, dictators and kings.
In the middle can be found government limited to its proper role of protecting citizen’s rights. That’s where our Constitution resides. Those who advocate this form of government are constitutional moderates.
The framers choose to establish a republic with the “rule of law,” not the rule of the majority as in democracy.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
You need to want to find a culprit
The Secret Service briefed Congress last week on the cocaine found in the White House. They said their investigation is complete, but they know no more about who it belonged to today than they did on the day it was found. To find a culprit, you need to want to find a culprit.
Today, I am not proud of my government. For the first time I have come to grip with the fact that we are as close to being a totalitarian government as we have ever been in my 80 years of citizenship.
The FBI surveils citizens without a warrant. The FBI lies on applications to get a FISA warrant and suffers no consequences. The FBI and other police agencies take cash found in traffic stops, even though the transaction generating the cash is legitimate, and seldom is forced to return the cash.
These examples of police actions are the actions of a totalitarian government.
The media, like them or not, provides citizens with a view of the government. So, when is King Biden going to hold a press conference where questions are random from reporters and not preplanned? Oh, heck we all know the answer is never.
High-speed rail from the LA basin to Las Vegas will most likely be an operational reality before a train runs on the first section of California High Speed Rail. The difference is one is a private enterprise while California High Speed Rail is a government project.
Screen writers and actors are on strike, which I believe is doomed to failure. The screen writers and actors provide a product that we want but don’t need. UPS is also facing a strike, but the UPS workers have a ton of leverage because they have a commerce product that is wanted and needed.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Let’s dive into more history
It’s time again to see what we can learn from the Antelope Valley Press’ “Today in History” feature.
On June 20, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Select Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. Donald Trump avoided the draft by getting a doctor to claim he had bone spurs. Oh the benefits of being a rich white man.
On June 22, 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.” This law was the most important legislation in our history. And to think a Democratic president signed it.
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. Close to 70% of the American people believe that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned. Republicans are afraid that they will lose seats in the House because of this decision.
On June 28, 2019, avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., killing a young woman and injuring dozens. Was he one of the “fine people” Trump spoke about?
On July 6, 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeated fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2. When she returned to America, racism was still everywhere.
On July 11, 2020, President Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one. Trump protects Trump.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.