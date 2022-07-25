God bless America
It seems the present administration insists anyone who has a different opinion is bad, is a different color is bad, has a different religion, etc. is bad.
Therefore you must be hated. Wouldn’t it be better to preach love instead of hate?
Love unites, hate divides.
“United we stand. Divided we fall.”
God bless America.
Jenny Fandrick
Pearblossom
Realize the truth
What the ultra-far-right conservatives who always complain about the high cost of gasoline, need to do is a little real research and not rely on getting their facts from Fox News or conservative news outlets such as The American Thinker, etc.
They should realize the truth. The US was never close to being genuinely independent from foreign oil during the Trump era. Energy independence is a political phrase, not a literal phrase.
Despite how Trump and others have made it sound, it does not mean the US was ever going it alone. It is a ridiculous, horrible, stupid term. Do these writes to the Press, understand in 2020 Trump’s last full year in office, the US imported over 7.9 million barrels per day of crude oil?
Do they understand crude oil is not homogenous and the US continues to import and export crude oil because the viscosity being light or heavy, along with its sulfur content being low or high? This determines the processes needed to refine it into fuel.
Bottom-line, refineries match their processing capabilities with the types of crude oils.
One frequent writer moaned and groaned about 5 refineries closing. They never did their homework before putting pen to paper to find out why these refineries closed. If they had, they would have learned something.
One of things they would have learned was Trump had worked aggressively to keep a refinery that was churning out 335,000 barrels of fuel per day from closing, warning it played an important role in US energy security and independence.
In fact, the White House dispatched Peter Navarro, a top Trump economic adviser, to try to help advance the bid of a group of energy executives who planned to rehabilitate the bankrupt facility.
This bid, which had the backing of organized labor, fizzled.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
You might be progressive ...
If one espouses the rights of the collective being greater than the rights of the individual, one is a leftist.
An example is the advocacy of experimental COVID-19 vaccine being mandated by Government without individual consent. (AV Press L2E 9/8/21). If one believes the Constitution is a living document, into which one can conjure up government rights in accord with current issues (2nd amendment, gun control, etc.), one is progressive. (AV Press L2E 7/1/22).
You might be progressive if you think
“… health care is a basic human right, and that single-payer national health insurance is a worthwhile reform… [Socialism]
… U.S. military spending is an obscene waste of resources... [Globalism]
… public education should be free … as far as a person is willing and able to go. [Socialism]
… as a society we have a collective obligation to provide everyone who is willing and able to work with a job that pays a living wage ... [Socialism]
… regulating big corporations isn’t enough, and that such corporations, if they are allowed to exist at all, must either serve the common good or be put into public receivership. [Communism]
… it’s wrong to allow individuals to accumulate wealth without limits, and that the highest incomes should be capped well before they begin to threaten community and democracy. [Communism]
… that national borders, while sometimes establishing territories of safety, more often establish territories of exploitation… [Globalism]
… open to considering how the privileges you enjoy because of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and/or physical ability might come at the expense of others. [Marxism]
… no one would have more wealth … than they need until everyone has at least as much as they need… [Communism]”
See the following:
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.