Nip wildfires in the bud
"Nip it in the bud, forewarned is forearmed, a stitch in time saves nine,” all come to mind when I think of how most or all of these wildfires could have been prevented with aerial firefighting tankers, loaded and patrolling the skies during fire season.
In my opinion, a tiny fire could be drowned at the first sign of smoke but no money to be made by mercenaries.
Aerial patrols sound expensive but we are witnessing a trillion dollar alternative, not to mention human lives and the entire nation polluted with smoke!
Don Dyas
Rosamond
CCC advocate
Did you know that Palmdale residents have the longest commute time in the nation? 91% of us commute every day and 35% of us commute at least 85.4 minutes every day. This is longer than New York and Los Angeles (per Harvest life using US census data).
Many of our neighbors work second and even third jobs to make ends meet. We need good-paying jobs desperately. We are the people the proposed Civilian Climate Corps will help.
Right now, our representatives Garcia, Padilla and Feinstein have a chance to make life better for us by supporting the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps. With the CCC, we can put more than a million Americans to work in good-paying jobs while protecting our climate and investing in working-class communities. Both Republican and Democratic voters support this initiative (65% of us — because we all need jobs.
Here in the AV, we know the climate crisis demands urgent action — our wells are going dry and our temperatures are soaring. The solutions don’t have to be painful — programs like the CCC show how bold investments can bring about a better future for all of us.
If adequately funded, the CCC would create 1.5 million good-paying jobs and establish job and career pathways for corps members, while building community resilience and meeting some of our most pressing infrastructure needs.
Please reach out to your representative and ask them to stand up for our community and support the CCC.
Ann McKeown
Palmdale
We’re turning into Socialists
Now it makes sense what the socialist Democrats are doing. You don’t see immigrants trying to get into Cuba or Venezuela socialist countries so the Democrat socialists are turning the United States into a socialist country so the immigrants won’t want to come here.
Now Governor nonsense signed a new law against shoplifting. I have an idea why don’t they reverse the Soros law about any theft under $950 is a misdemeanor and then enforce the law maybe that would stop all the “petty” theft.
Maybe recall all the Soros attorney general’s like Gascon in the United States would help seeing as how they don’t want to put anyone in jail because you might hurt their feelings.
Common sense seems to be in a very short supply especially among liberals.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Using stimulus money
No one needs to be less white, black or brown. Just focus on being less dumb!.
And yes, I did enjoyed the stimulus checks, thank you Mr. Accountant. As you know we and our children and their children will be paying for them.
I am saving some of it for the 2024 election. Can anybody guess who I will be donating to? Hint; if he runs again.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Who pays?
I’m certainly glad that our Gov is finally acknowledging the elephant in the room about the blatant crime affecting the stores across the state. Guess he thought this was a “Covid thing” that would go away.
Pretty sure that our CA legislators signed their “Kid-in-a-candy-store legislation” with good intentions when they completely softened their iterpraptaion of a crime and bail effort.
In actuality, crime that is categorized “petty” has a ripple effect on all our communities. Who pays the small businesses for the items stolen? Does the average thief know what a deductible is?
C’mon man!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
The real story
Paul Krugman a few weeks ago wrote in his article about how the problems we were having in the auto industry as well as other areas of our economy was caused by a chip shortage. Supposedly this shortage was cause by “Trumian” tariffs that disrupted the pipeline of chips used in the manufacture.
In the same paper in the business section there was a story about the chip shortage needed for China’s auto industry. The problem between the two stories is that China mines the rare earths needed in chip manufacture, and most tech companies have their chips manufactured in China.
This is a two puzzle problem. Can they both be true? Is Trump responsible for the chip shortage in China?
I bring this up because in the past I have had deep questions about what is taught in economic class in or schools and universities for many years. I know that the teachers will tell their students that scrapping all safety regulations and returning to child labor allows for maximum profit, but really.
Dennis Dillon
Palmdale
Growing problem
The homeless are migrating into residential neighborhoods in an attempt to remain invisible from society.
This is starting to become an issue in the neighborhood I live in where they park cars on the streets and sleep in them and when morning comes along, they move on to other areas of the city.
The main issue is they will bring their trash and other items that they collect and put them into piles leaving behind a debris field of shopping carts and the waste that they cannot redeem for cash.
The cars they drive are uninsured and not registered in most cases and calling the sheriff that will do absolutely nothing even if they operate a camp stove in the street. The Antelope Valley cities of Palmdale and Lancaster are being overrun by this plague of people that do not want to get help and would rather remain in the streets and neighborhoods so they can drink and drug themselves out.
This is only getting worse with these people getting free Metrolink tickets from Los Angeles to start a new life in Lancaster. Soon this city will be plagued with tents and trash piles like downtown LA unless we as a community think outside the box and get our mayors and city council members to do their job by dealing with the problem.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
