What luck
The James Webb Space Telescope recently looked further into the universe than any other telescope to date.
It saw miles and miles of galaxies, all the stars up in the sky. Billions of planets, and we got the one with a 40 hour work week. Gonna live here ‘till I die.
Ian Hall
Palmdale
Vote him out
The rank opportunist Rex Parris thinks he was doing the best for the public by forcing out Michael Rives from the Antelope Valley Medical Board.
It is clear his motivation is to clear the field to allow the Board to appoint his son to that vacancy. The harm to the community is to get rid of the only honest voice on the Medical Board.
This Board has a God complex and a distain for the patients, the public and its employees. Their arrogance was so in display by floating another attempt to get voters to approve $800 million for a vanity project.
The Board members wanted to have a new hospital built with wings named after each member. For instance the Hong radiation wing. The Board knew that this type of measure failed twice before but still went ahead.
The Board does not care that some of its employees make less than and out of target employees. Instead their arrogance is that employees should be satisfied with a once a year luncheon and once a year pay raise rather the Board should be grateful its employees sacrificed themselves during a horrible Covid year and did not quit. Michael Rives was the only Board member who spoke up for its employees.
Lets take Rex Parris. He single handily pushed out the homeless out of city of Lancaster limits. He was about to arm all of its residents white voters to protect themselves against Blacks and Chicanos.
Rex Parris who has such a weak ego that he cannot stand to let residents be shown on TV when they speak before the council.
Finally this mayor who barely meets the residency requirements because he spend more time in Laguna Beach. Vote him out and the whole fascist council.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Thinking alike
Great July 11 letter Judy Watson.
A lot of good food for thought. It should be nailed to the wall for required reading.
Hang in there, Judy, and keep up the good work.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Not an atheist
In reply to my name appearing mid-letter from one Richard Schoengarth, I say this: Sir have you fully read every word of every letter I have written, and the VP printed?
Then your poor choice of words: “Atheist Skip” how you come to call me what anyone who knows me, will tell you, I am not an atheist — ever — so, sir, kindly don’t make that mistake again. Thank you.
What others believe about God, Jesus, Holy Ghost, other gods like Allah, Budda, etc is on them.
When asked, I will tell them about Jesus. I rely on his written word.
Have a blessed day.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Trump would have helped Russia
Unfortunately, there’s a small percentage of lunatics who commit mass murders but I guarantee you, any Taliban that can fog a mirror wants to kill all Americans and the Bidet administration just dumped a 50 billion dollar, “wish come true”, high tech armory in their laps while in this country they are campaigning to eliminate the ubiquitous AR-15 from all US citizens but it shoots a smaller caliber than the SKS.
Bill Clinton, as president, violated more gun laws with the stroke of a pen than the entire NRA membership could ever do if they wanted to. Google this, Clinton urged Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons to Russia as a dept payment, he allowed Russia to make up the deficit by selling 11 million, SKS military assault weapons in America but it didn’t end there, Slick Wiilie declared the Russian SKS a relic and curio even though it shoots AK-47 ammo, this means they could be sold “cash and carry” like a bag of candy, no background check or registration but not the clones of the same identical weapon from other countries..fair trade?
Today the Clinton’s and Slo Joe are wanting ghost guns outlawed because they can’t be traced...you really can’t make this up, Clinton’s SKS rifles can’t be traced either! Just wondering what a $10 kick back X’s 11 million would be?
I will give anyone 10-1 odds that Donald Trump would have helped the those Russians raise money by purchasing all those nuclear weapons.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Get them out of office
Harriet Lee’s letter 7/20 on the Blvd, roundabout and bike lanes was so true. Thanks Harriet. 100+ yard line of cars waiting on the Blvd at 20th, the bike and center turn lanes now used as passing lanes and the choker that is the roundabout.
The AVP has quoted Rex regarding both saying “The only reason we have them is because they were free. The city could never pay for them.” He’s also stated in the AVP that it was Crist who found the free money for roundabouts and bike lanes.
All done with no consultation or consideration for the people who have to live on them or use them.
I suggest no one vote for Rex, Crist or Rex’s appointed yes-boys Mahli, Mann and Dorsey the next time they run. I haven’t since they did this to us.
Get them out of office!
Tom Proffitt
Lancaster
Great, local care
Last weekend, I faced a daunting challenge I hoped I’d never have to deal with. After years of being cautious and safe, it finally hit me. Despite my best efforts — getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and taking precautions when traveling — this virus was stronger.
I was feeling the symptoms of COVID-19. I was admitted to the Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC) for emergency treatment. I dare not think of the outcome without the vaccine, care, and treatment I received.
Fortunately, as I write this, I am feeling much better and on the road to recovery. I was discharged in less than 72 hours and am recovering at home.
My current state of health and recovery is not only due to the vaccine, but most notably, to the care I received during my time at AVMC.
From the nurses who admitted and cared for me during my stay, to the doctors who used every resource at their disposal to ensure my health was restored, every member of this team showed their extreme dedication to fighting this pandemic.
We are incredibly fortunate to have such high-quality care within our valley and available to our families. It is with a full heart, that I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the AVMC team. Without them, I’m not sure I would be able to write this.
Everyone should remain vigilant. This virus is surging but it is manageable if we take precautions.
Rex Parris
mayor, Lancaster
Garbage bill is garbage
I find it interesting that 85 staffers of Democrat representatives have joined the Congressional Workers Union citing reasons “problematic work conditions “including insufficient pay, high turnover and “pervasive” sexual harassment. Some are staff of the “squad”.
A year ago Obiden said inflation was a temporary problem, misspoke again. The garbage police in Lancaster want to charge $37.55 a month to collect garbage from residents. The state will fine the city $10,000 a day which is cheaper than the garbage fee. 52000 residents divided into $300,000 is $5.77 a month.
Are we supposed to unplug our garbage disposals? I think that the state garbage bill is just that “garbage.”
So the garbage will be sent to Bakersfield to be turned into gas that can be burned in garbage trucks. Do they get it for free after the citizens have payed for it? What about the CO2 generated by burning the gas does it offset methane gas loss?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Business as usual
I agree with David Stillwell (No Common Sense 7/21/22) that Lancaster should be limiting building permits and new swimming pools. They should be also be requiring residents to install water recovery systems, eliminate front yard lawns, and reduce backyard grass.
But he is dead wrong when he says “until the snow pack and other water sources recover.” They will never recover to levels we are used to.
Our current situation is the result of people ignoring the scientists warning us for 40 years that if we didn’t mitigate climate change, our future would consist of drought, famine, floods, massive wildfires, and emigrants fleeing ecological devastation.
Regarding the 1992 Earth Summit, then-president George H.W. Bush said: “The American way of life is not up for negotiations. Period.”
That was 30 years ago, and Americans have continued to drive massive pickup trucks and SUVs, waste natural resources, and elect politicians who protect Big Oil and support large coal-burning manufacturers. In other words, business as usual.
We are reaping what we sowed by ignoring the experts.
Whatever measures California takes to get us through our current drought can’t be stop-gap. We need to be innovating for our future, otherwise we may not have one.
Kim Rawley
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.