Kudos for action on child trafficking
Re: Antelope Valley Press article “Governor helps revive stalled measure on child trafficking” (July 13).
A pat on the back for Gov. Gavin Newsom for pushing a stalled bill on child trafficking through a committee. It was stalled in, if you can believe it, of all places the “Public Safety Committee.”
It was stalled because committee members didn’t want to lengthen sentences of convicted traffickers. Well, isn’t that the point? Talk about boneheaded logic. We’re talking about children being victims of sex trafficking by some of the sickest people in our society. In the words of Winston Churchill, “inexcusable gullibility.”
The bill will reclassify sex trafficking offenses to felonies, making them subject to the three strikes law at a minimum of 25 years in jail. It is stunningly jaw-dropping how this wasn’t written into the law at its inception.
One can only imagine the possibility of a lot more negatives about all the blundering ‘how’s and ‘why’s of the bill’s creation. But, the new bill’s creator, state Sen. Shannon Grove (R) and Gov. Newsom are righting an unconscionable and inconceivable wrong.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Lamenting those recent actions
Is Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama the only American who believes that white nationalists are simply Americans and not racist?
Ask the Freedom Coalition members and you will see plenty of folk from the Antelope Valley who believe the same. Take a look at the recent actions of the Palmdale City Council and you will have reason to believe that they, too, believe the same.
For the past several months, the majority of Palmdale council members have taken actions we consider anti-immigrant, xenophobic and racist. Please note that we are not calling anyone racists; we are defining their actions and statements as racist.
Since last year, The Freedom Coalition has attended Palmdale council meetings to deride the council for their past support of agencies who provide services to immigrants. “I don’t want a single cent of my taxes to support illegal aliens,” one prominent representative of this MAGA Republican organization emphatically stated several months ago. Except for one courageous member, the majority of the Council reacted by stopping funds to three agencies that target services to this community.
At the council meeting of July 12, hundreds of Palmdale residents marched and railed before the city council steps to protest the reactionary and inhumane actions of the Council. Keenly aware that they pay the largest percentage of Measure AV taxes, and that the Council is mandated by law to represent the immigrant community regardless of citizenship status, they protested the insensitivity of the council.
This group cannot understand why the Council has denied resources to the most vulnerable population with the greatest need, especially when one considers that A Measure V funds were intended to ameliorate the negative impacts of COVID and the fact that the immigrant community was one most adversely impacted by the pandemic.
Why can’t the council understand this fact?
Xavier Flores
President
Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens
Political solution to manmade issues
Looks like this past Fourth of July ended with a bang all right with 16 mass shootings reported across the US. Baltimore, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Texas, and Washington, with a grand total of 15 killed and 94 injured.
Notice how the liberal media failed to report the race of the victims or their perpetrators for fear of being called racist, therefore ignoring the problem that for decades has existed in minority communities — nothing new.
I believe what has attributed to this rise in shootings in the last two years is the soft-on-crime approach no-bail, with defund the police movements and non-full enforcement of the written laws.
One has to wonder could these mass shooting have been prevented with more gun laws. I think not; people who commit mass murder could care less laws mean nothing to them. Take our schools as an example. They don’t suspend or hardly expel students who commit violent crimes on their fellow students and staff, and so the “nothing gonna happen to me” mentality begins in not being held accountable for bad behavior.
No one is asking whether we are teaching kids to care not only about self but others as well, not only respect for others but self-respect as well. Teachers today are disrespected and in some cases verbally threaten and physically attacked by their students. Is it any wonder many good teachers are leaving the profession while the teachers unions remain silent on these important issues?
Parents need to teach their children right from wrong and to respect adults of authority and all human life, it all starts in the home.
We will never find a political solution to our manmade social problems.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Nature sometimes makes mistakes
Dave Walker: “5,900 school districts … prohibit teachers from informing parents of [their] transgenderism policies and of efforts by teachers to encourage children in that direction.”
Firstly, teachers don’t encourage children to become transgendered. One is either transgendered or one isn’t. Transgenderim isn’t chosen or directed.
That’s why Dave Walker ignored my question, “Did you choose your gender?” Of course, he didn’t choose it because no one chooses their gender. He illogically asserts otherwise to deviantize transgendered people and public school teachers.
Secondly, schools don’t divulge such policies because their primary responsibility is the child’s well-being.
Suppose a child expresses that their gender identity doesn’t align with their assigned sex at birth, and the school tells the parents, who may be prejudicial toward transgendered people. Consequently, the school has inadvertently put the child in a potentially dangerous situation.
It’s no one’s business what gender the child is but the child. If the child shares it with a teacher, the child feels safe with them. Conversely, if the child doesn’t tell the parents about their identity, they would feel unsafe doing so.
So if the parent doesn’t know, the child doesn’t feel safe telling them. And it’s not the right of the school to either insert themselves in the middle or to betray the child’s trust.
“Be careful who you hate. It might be someone you love.”
Dave Walker: “There are reports of some trans adults claiming their life-altering, gender-affirming care was a mistake and has caused depression in some and suicide in others.”
According to many sources, only 1% of gender-affirming patients regret their surgeries. And nearly all of the depression and suicidality experienced by transgendered people result from the hatred and ever-present threat of violence exhibited by transphobes/bigots.
Nature makes mistakes. Bringing about one’s authentic self is the correction.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Comparing quality of police work
Thanks to DNA testing, Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann has been arrested and charged with the murders of at least three women. His DNA was found in March on a discarded pizza box and matched to a single hair found on a restraint that he used on one of his victims.
Excellent police work.
A bag of cocaine was found in any of three locations in the White House with no fingerprints, DNA or surveillance camera evidence found.
Excellent coverup.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
