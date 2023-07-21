When AARP hype ain’t enough
Senior citizens need to unionize to ensure we don’t get overlooked in this world of the squeaky wheel gets the grease. While AARP has several bells and whistles, where are the meat and potatoes?
For example, the Biden administration is awarding $3.1 billion in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the country. That’s a meritorious act but where’s the funding for affordable quality housing for Seniors? We paid our dues and carried the debts of past generations as well but we are an afterthought for campaign fodder.
And the same Biden administration is proposing an $810 million cut to Medicare payments to home health agencies for next year while much of the aging of the US population stems from the post-World War II baby boom — the period from 1946 to 1964. Nearly half (46%) of baby boomers are now 65 and older. And based on data from the Census Bureau, the National Center for Health Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, America is graying faster than folks are having babies.
Add to that The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ inability to collect a decade’s worth of billions of dollars in overpayments to health enterprises, and offering extensions is further evidence of trivializing the health needs of seniors. The GOP may curse the money paid out to seniors through a fund we financially supported and carried on our backs, it is crazy to snub us while the money made on serving us is worth a king’s ransom.
With this swelling number of older adults, the country will see greater demands for healthcare, in-home caregiving, and assisted living facilities in the next 10 years! The US is fast heading towards a demographic first. It will become grayer than ever before as older adults outnumber kids.
Senior citizens need a real union, not an AARP public relations firm.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
She makes the big guy sound better
So when is the "big guy” going to tell the truth about anything? When is Chuckles going to give a coherent speech without cackling?
The definition of the word “culture” — “Culture is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find time to express how we feel about the moment, that is a reflection of joy. Because it comes in the morning.” That’s a direct quote from speech given in New Orleans on June 30. She finished by cackling as always.
If you think this is bad, you need to read her latest chuckle fest of her explaining AI. My word and she is one heartbeat from being president. God save us.
An interesting poll from university of California Berkeley Institute of government studies shows Katie Porter with 17%, Adam Shiftless at 14%, Barbara Lee at 9% and some guy named Eric Early with 18% support. But Early is a Republican. What?
I think I finally figured out why they keep Chuckles around. She makes the Big Guy sound almost intelligent.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
