Some thoughts about the issues
Here are a few rambling thoughts from a lifelong rambler.
So NASA has been working on getting a small plane off the ground with electricity only for the past 10 years and failed. Mind you, this is the same group of people that put a man on the moon in 1969.
While I hope to see a day in my lifetime where we no longer depend on fossil fuels, that day is not here yet.
I graduated from Joshua Elementary School in Lancaster in 1971, and Antelope Valley High School in 1975. Both of my graduating classes voted for the same person as most likely to succeed. He was African-American and both schools were predominantly white. That was almost 50 years ago. Now it seems we look at everything through the lens of race that we just didn’t do back then. And yes, my friend from high school did succeed, as a writer, a poet and professor.
I suspect some Antelope Valley Press letter writers sit with a calendar in one hand and a keyboard in the other chomping at the bit for their seven days to be up so they can write another letter.
After avoiding COVID for three years, I came down with it on the fourth day of a 30-day motorhome home trip around the country. Fearing that I might get worse or my wife might come down with it, which she did, we turned around and headed home. One of my biggest regrets was missing out on a visit we had planned with our friend Bill Warford at his new home in upstate New York. Fortunately, we didn’t get very sick and we warned Bill that he is not out of the woods yet as we plan these trips every couple of years.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Musing on some of his past reading
Gallumphing glial cells? Mutinous neurons? Nope, not strange at all.
Lately, I got this book, “Green Dolphin Street” by E.Goudge, copyright 1944, and remembered I had already read about the possibly marginally autistic William Ozanne, who had trouble remembering the names of the sisters Marianne and Marguerite Le Patourel (the shepherd) on the English Channel island of Guernsey. With embarrassing but teleologically pleasing results.
But why did that remind me of a certain moronic, macho game — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”? It’s a game where, on the count of three, in Italian, each player’s fingers revealed his chosen on-the-moment, hidden symbol. Each symbol was superior to another, inferior to the others. And the losers given a very sharp knuckle rap with whatever appropriate implement was handy. (Macho, remember?)
This happened on the barbed-wire, fenced-off Ohio island-like area of Apco International, an ammo factory, where load crews, during the early 1950s, loaded ammo for the Korean War. Between loads, the crew would play “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Sometimes, I would play. Other times, I would read a new book about Marguerite, Marianne and William on the island of Guernsey.
Another incentive to reread? Today, decades later, I can read much of the ambient French.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
