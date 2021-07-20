A day in court
The article on my two seats (hospital and college boards) was fair and inclusive, but, I think something was incorrect. One person quoted said that the Attorney General, the city councils, and the hospital board want me removed. That is incorrect in all cases.
The AV Hospital Board were offered the options to go in with Lancaster’s lawsuit against me or let it proceed without taking sides. They chose not to take sides, but let it proceed. The Attorney General, and whomever wrote his opinion for him, said to let it proceed to a court for a decision. The city councils in Palmdale and Lancaster, as of this writing, have not taken sides. The only persons demanding I resign are the mayor of Lancaster and the mayor of Palmdale, who signed a letter demanding that I do so.
I thought the opinion of the Attorney General must have been written by someone just out law school. He or she didn’t stay on track and brought up issues not given mentioned by the lawyer for Lancaster.
Then, the attorney general’s writer scoffs at my mentioning conflict of interest as if it has nothing to do with anything. Sorry, it is a major component of my staying on the hospital board and looking out for the people. This attorney general, by the way, was recently appointed by Galvin Newson who is subject to a recall in September.
Only one person has demanded I resign. Everyone else, like me, thinks I deserve my day in court.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Water is important
The text below is prompted by many recent published AV Press articles on the subject.
Examples are: “LA County may crack down on water theft,” published in the AV Press Monday, July 12, 2021 edition. It should state: LA County IS cracking down on Antelope Valley water theft. In addition, AV Press’s article, published in the Thursday, July 8, 2021 edition, “AV pot raids seize $1.19 Billion in marijuana.” Of course, this is illegal marijuana. Also, “PWD offering lessons on saving water,” published in the Monday, July 5, 2021 AV Press.
I am personally very pleased that the above actions are being pursued. The dire California fresh water supply from the Colorado River water basin is disappearing at an alarming rate, as well as the sources for our California aqueduct system. Recent L.A. Times article, “Lake Mead new lows put a Western Lifeline in peril,” Ref.: https://www.yahoo.com/
Also, “Colorado River system 5-Year projected future conditions,” Ref.: https://www.usbr.gov
In addition, “Lake Oroville level likely to fall so low Hydro-power plant will shut for first time,” Ref: https://sanfracisco.cbslocal.com To all readers, please conserve water, and report water theft.
According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry: The human body is composed of 60% water. The distributions are: Brain and heart 73%, lungs 83%, skin 63%, muscles and kidneys 79%, even bones are 31%. Thus, all humans require constant replenishment of water.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Proof in the games
I frequently hear on the news that people are abandoning California in droves. The news reports base their stories on various statistics and anecdotal information.
I would like to add another visible fact that supports this outflow emigration phenomenon. When I watch the LA Dodger road games on Spectrum cable TV, the fans in the stands in the away game cities are frequently out numbered by Dodger fans in their blue LA regalia.
While some fans travel to the games, I suspect most are fans that have given up on California ever being a desirable state to live in again.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
