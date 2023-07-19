More to school than test scores
Steve Brewer has no clue as to teacher performance and student standardized test scores.
There are many problems with public education today, but those are for another discussion. The standardized tests that students take have no bearing on students moving to the next grade or graduating from high school.
The California High School Exit Exam, a requirement to graduate from high school, was dropped about eight years ago. Students know this, so some put little to no effort into doing their best when taking these tests. There are some who do, but when you have a test that a student doesn’t want to take in the first place and add the fact that it has no bearing on their grade, then that apathy occurs.
When I was teaching at a local high school years ago, my students were finished with the state testing. I was talking to a fellow coach, a first- or second-year teacher, when one of his students walked up and turned in his finished test. Seeing this, a friend of his and a student I had in class, asked his buddy, “Are you done?” His friend replied in the affirmative. Knowing they could leave when finished the second student quickly bubbled in his last dozen or so answers so he could leave with his friend. I turned to my friend and said, “And that’s what they evaluate us on.”
Yes, we can, and need to, improve education in this state, but to base teacher pay on test results from apathetic students, uncaring parents and, yes, poor preparation by teachers in some instances is just asinine.
Mr. Brewer should do a little research on some of his topics, other than “I read this the other day” or “A new poll shows …” His weekly scattershot opinion letters are humorous to read but are obviously slanted to his political ideology with very little thought involved.
It’s like my friend who posted a meme on Facebook, and when I asked where did the information he posted come from his response was, “Ask Alice” (the original poster of the meme). I could only laugh.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
Some questions are more difficult
I am responding to the June 24 letter if Guy Marsh. He said, “Are you saying, Ray Freeman, that solar winds and sunspots play a role concerning climate change?” And then he continued: “Freeman didn’t respond because those things haven’t anything to do with climate change. Like all deniers, Ray Freeman wished to create doubt, delaying political action.”
Some questions, Mr. Marsh, cannot be answered with simple yes or no. There are many more questions that science cannot answer than those that can be answered.
There are still many things we don’t understand about climate. Natural processes that have much larger effects on climate, such as solar activity and changing patterns of ocean currents, are essentially unpredictable by existing theory. Very simply, there is no money in studying natural causes of climate change. The effect of solar activity in climate change is still uncertain, and so there is no answer of yes or no to your question, Mr. Marsh.
Multi-century (i.e. 1,500 years) cycles found in ice cores are projected to be of solar origin.
Changes in the energy output of the sun have been long known to influence earth’s climate.
Solar variations also produce indirect climate changes through solar corpuscular radiation (the solar wind) sweeping past the Earth with a flux of cosmic rays that affect cloud formations. And it should be stated that theoretical models used to predict future warming are not consistent with atmospheric observations. The present climate model cannot handle clouds and other important climate factors properly. My sole reason for my letters is to offer food for thought for thirsty minds.
And please share with the readers your definition of a reactionary. And it is in my view, sir, that you view your fellow writers with nothing but contempt.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
