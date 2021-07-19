Plato’s ‘nickname’
"Oh Brave! Oh Rare! ...” as Plato might have written in his essay,
“On The Beautiful” (with a satirical grin, of course) if he had read Mr. Jung’s rather awkward rephrasing of the now classic aphorism “get your knickers in a twist” (letters 7.15.21) AV Press. But, hey, good goin’ anyway.
On the rather unlikely occasion that you should meet the famous Greek, don’t call him Plato, but Aristocles, his real name. Plato was his nickname, loosely translated as “Fatso.”
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
It was Trump
Mr. Brax in 7-8-21 letter he stated that former President Mr. Trump was a racist.
Nothing to back such. False. Mr Trump did more for the minority communities than all the Democrats in the past 60 years.
Democrats playbook, accusing opponents of what themselves are guilty of. President Biden is the most racist person in DC. Check his record. He was one of strongest leaders of the segregation movement and of school busing. One of his strongest comments was. I don’t want my kids bused into some cesspool school.
Mr. Brax also accused Trump of not being able to handle a crisis. It was Mr. Trump who blocked travel from China and Europe, in spite of Democrats opposition. It was Trump who put vaccine research on fast track, also medical equipment and facilities. There is no way to know how many lives were saved by his quick response.
Even Sue Brax gave Trump a backhanded compliment for his fast track action. His other statements were hypothetical, and could be believed by uninformed people, another Democrat tactic to misinform people.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Patriotism
Interestingly, Jim Gardner views athletes turning their backs to the flag as unpatriotic and disturbing. Yet, he does not see the Trump-incited deadly insurrection at the US Capitol as problematic. How very revealing.
I have no use for the outmoded and divisive concept of patriotism — “the last refuge of the scoundrel.” But, since Gardner ostensibly promotes patriotism, he needs to understand what it means.
It means speaking out against the neo-fascists who violently attempted to nullify an election that the Supreme Court and sixty federal courts upheld.
It means condemning the many state legislators that have put forth some four-hundred voter suppression bills, thereby making a mockery of democracy and patriotism. And, among other such things, it means denouncing the institutionalized racism and white supremacy that have shaped America.
However, given that Jim Gardner is a Trump supporter who, of course, couldn’t care less about the insurrection, voter suppression, and institutionalized racism, (he) is unpatriotic. It is he who has turned his back to the flag.
William Mcgowan: “Ralph, and Sue Brax, I don’t know ... why you hate America, but I listen to all sides before making a judgment.”
Although “I don’t know why you hate America” (is) a judgment, I’m wondering if William Mcgowan would please tell readers exactly what it is about Sue’s and Ralph’s writings that indicate a hatred of America.
Of course, a reply from Mcgowan won’t be forthcoming because the things about the Brax’s writings that he deems hateful toward America are merely the things that fail to align with Mr. Mcgowan’s reactionary belief system.
Finally, since patriotism denotes a concern for the well-being of one’s fellow citizens, I’m wondering if William Mcgowan is vaccinated so that others might feel safer while having coffee with him. I doubt it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
YouTube knows
On 7/17/2021, I felt I was reading results of the childhood game of telephone.
The Associated Press headline “Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims” is an outright lie. The first sentence states county officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of fraud. False.
Here is the link to the actual Arizona hearing held on July 15th, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG_uvVthV68, detailing the forensic audit results, which is opposite the false summation reported by the Associated Press, AKA the Mockingbird Mainstream Media (MSM). Facts as reported by auditors: Thousands of duplicate ballots had missing serial numbers, 74,243 mail in ballots were counted absent clear record of them being sent, 10,000 voters were scrubbed from voter rolls After the election, the voting system revealed all access logs were wiped, and the election server hacked, 168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper showing bleed through, Senate president had personal knowledge of one house receiving 25 ballots, 11,000 voters were added to voter rolls after the election, Maricopa officials have intentionally withheld several items from the auditors despite a subpoena.
Senator Townsend said the fraud was so bad she wants to see indictments and it was time to decertify the election. Senator Borelli said he’s seen enough evidence to challenge the validity of Maricopa’s certification.
If all of these facts aren’t enough to make you think twice, or do your own research — watch Georgia. Proof that MSM lies to the American people. God Bless America.
Judy Vaccaro-Fry
Palmdale
