Trump did indeed break the law

Mr. (Richard) Skidmore wrote to state that former President Donald Trump is being unfairly indicted because former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden broke the law. Assuming that this is true, why didn’t Skidmore write: “Although Clinton and Biden broke the law, Trump also broke the law by taking classified documents to his personal residence”?

