Trump did indeed break the law
Mr. (Richard) Skidmore wrote to state that former President Donald Trump is being unfairly indicted because former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden broke the law. Assuming that this is true, why didn’t Skidmore write: “Although Clinton and Biden broke the law, Trump also broke the law by taking classified documents to his personal residence”?
However, Skidmore writes that Trump did not break the law by citing Navy v. Egan, a Supreme Court decision. Skidmore concludes: “This also means the president can put his documents wherever he wants and return them however he wants. That’s the law.”
The Presidential Records Act was passed in 1978. It states that “incumbent presidents have exclusive responsibility for the custody and management of the presidential records of their administration while in office.” The act further states that “any records created or received by the president as part of his constitutional, statutory, or ceremonial duties are the property of the United States government and will be managed by NARA at the end of the administration. … Under the act, the official records of the president and his staff are owned by the United States, not by the president.”
The 1988 Navy v. Egan court case “is regularly cited in support of strong, even unchecked executive authority and judicial deference to executive claims.” Louis Fisher of the Law Library of Congress states this case “has often been misunderstood and misrepresented. … Courts have rebuffed executive arguments for complete deference in cases where Congress has legislated its intent into statute.” A Critical Look At Navy v. Egan, https://fas.org/publication/November 2009.
Since presidential records belong to the US, Skidmore’s comment about Trump doing whatever he wants with presidential records is incorrect. The Supreme Court is not going to go against the act when it was passed by Congress.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Both parties are full of fools
So Ralph Brax is still harping about Donald Trump, crime, Republicans, et al, only loving those who commit crimes, even using past fools who went awry who were Republicans.
Naturally, he chooses to ignore the hundreds of Democratic fools who have done the same things. Are you wishing that only Democrats will answer your letter?
Both parties are full of fools. Since when? Since they were formed. Who is worse? Whoever is in charge. Really? Have you taken a serious look at your party since 2000? Have you? If you would, what would you defend? Who would you defend? Recently, not democratic mayors, DAs, governors, etc.
Remember several billions of dollars of damages, many dead, thousands hurt, homes, autos and stores looted, burned and stolen? Do you? Some of you staunch lefties acted like it was a lie, put on them by Mr Trump in 2020.
Remember Hillary Clinton’s involvement in “Russia” stuff — even paying for a document that was known in advance to be a lie? Adam Schiff constantly running his mouth, that he, alone, would get Trump?
Everyone named Biden? No one member of that family is without guilt, concerning lies, corruption, racism, money laundering, etc.
Follow the money folks. The noose is tightening on Joe Biden, and his crackhead moron of a son.
What about Republicans? Mr. Brax is correct, only about some idiot Republicans who have crossed the line. Some often.
Politics is a dirty business. Sadly, both sides try very hard to outdo the other side. Integrity is a lost characteristic of both parties.
That’s why it’s very important to check what is said, by those seeking your vote. It’s OK, and, can be for the good of our country, if voters choose to vote for the best person, and not follow party lines.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
We need to support deputies
Readers of the Antelope Valley Press were informed recently of two Antelope Valley deputies who were condemned for using excessive force in throwing a woman down onto the hot asphalt of the Winco parking lot in Lancaster.
However, the ultra-left media reported only a fraction of the facts. Did you know earlier that day store security personnel were alerted that a couple had entered the store who had been identified as being habitual shoplifters at the same store?
Upon leaving the store, the couple were detained by a security guard while attempting to leave with a grocery cart filled with unpaid merchandise. This apparently angered the female of the pair as she then spit in the face of the security guard, prompting the store to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
When deputies arrived, they were directed to the couple, who were already outside in the parking lot. The deputies then proceeded to handcuff the male, prompting the female to start recording on her cell phone while yelling at the deputies. As the one deputy told her to put the phone down as he was going to restrain her as well, she resisted, and the deputy told her to cooperate or he would smash her in the face. This remark set off ridicule against the deputy. In the ensuing struggle, he was forced to take her down to the asphalt. I would ask any reasonable person: If you were him, what would you do?
Shoplifting has reached epidemic proportions in recent years and must be stopped at once — with soaring prices attesting to this.
I urge everyone to support the actions of our deputies. Call the county supervisors office and voice your support of these deputies’ actions.
Robert Windedahl
Littlerock
