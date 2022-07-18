‘Mastery of optics’
Julie Drake’s coverage of Mike Rives’ journey regarding his decision to honor the voters’ will vs. acquiescing to the temper tantrum of Mayor R. Rex Parris to vindicate his son’s failed candidacy was technically flawless.
What Ms. Drake could not do was put some meat on those bones regarding historical events and the realization that Rives was ambushed by misleading representation.
And what this paper probably will not do is publish an OpEd piece that will connect the dots associated with every fact Drake noted but with a different lens. At first blush, we get the impression that Mike’s experience was straightforward, typical, and aligned with established legal protocol.
Drake’s facts imply such iwhen she notes the Attorney General, a Democrat nonetheless, weighing in on Parris’ side of the equation. There is a major backstory that is hidden by Parris’ mastery of optics and poor legal representation. Why should Rives pay a debt of $138k for something that was spearheaded to remove the stigma of “loser” from the Parris name?
Diana Beard-Williams
Lancaster
True facts
Recently there has been a rash of what I will call silly letters being written by the valley’s super ultra-right-wing conservatives who do not gather all of their facts before putting pen to paper. Examples included, electric vehicles using all of the electricity from the grid to charge electric vehicles thus not leaving any for other uses such as air conditioning. DAHHH, these people who believe this have not done their math properly.
The grid will be just fine, so long as the demand is properly management. The biggest mistake the social media keyboard warriors make is the very strange assumption that all cars could be charging at once. What they don’t seem to realize is that the chances of every single car charging all at once are infinitesimally low. Their arguments assumes nobody ever drives their car, and just charges them all the time.
Another misleading fact these, letter writers write about is the oil that was sold to China. This whole ordeal regarding oil started when Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), tweeted about oil being sold to China. His tweet snow-balled and was picked up by the several far right-leaning news outlets.
The true facts are: In an attempt to lower gas prices, the US released millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The oil was sold on the global market. There were 16 companies that submitted bids to buy the oil.
By law, the government is required to sell the oil to the highest bidder. rude oil is an international commodity. Its price is determined by global supply and demand. By law the government cannot dictate where oil gets shipped once companies purchase it.
Therefore, while oil was shipped from the US to China, this wasn’t directly decided by the Biden administration.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Declining ratings
I’ve never lunged at a clavicle, but I once lunged at a clavichord.
It was about to fall off a keyboard stand.
I enjoy Harp lager and harpsichord music, at the same time.
It seems coal plants are firing up all over Europe again.
It never stopped in China or India.
So much for the Paris Climate Accord.
Play an accordion - go to jail.
How do you show someone they are a Pariah?
You get down on your knees and say, “Nothing personal, pal. Please pump more oil.”
A 10-year-old pregnant rape victim didn’t have to leave her state for abortion services. That was misinformation.
But it sure sounded good coming out of our commander’s mouth. Way to further exploit that poor girl.
Too bad he didn’t talk about the undocumented machismo-man who raped her.
It wouldn’t fit the narrative.
I feel sorry for my friend who works in late-night television.
He’s stuck now, needing that job, surrounded by pseudo-woke jokes parroting propaganda passed off as entertainment.
Johnny Carson must have had politics, but I never knew what they were.
He was smart enough to know his audience was comprised of many political persuasions.
He was also smart enough to know that people wanted to escape from all that crap at the end of a long day, as opposed to being immersed in more of it.
Do those so-called journalists and late-night guys have to take a test to get that job? Come on, man. Are they junkies?
I enjoy seeing their ratings decline as network television becomes a rapidly dying format.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
