In a July 14 opinion, Sue Brax accused Republicans of mass suicide claiming low vaccine rates in red states, comparing Republicans to Jim Jones who coerced 900 into drinking poison.
Either Sue Brax has watched to much fake news or just made the story up. I tend to believe the latter. The fact is the CDC does not track vaccinations to political party, however they do track based on race.
According to the CDC July 4, 2021 data 61% of white people have been vaccinated, but only 12% of black and 17% Hispanic. According to voter registration approximately 80% of non-whites are registered Democrats.
The data clearly shows Democrats are responsible for the low vaccination rates, specifically minorities and the liberal left doesn’t care. Since Biden took office illegal crossings are up 2000%, over 1 million have crossed illegally.
Estimates are 50% are COVID positive. This is only an estimate because illegals are not tested. The 50% number is based on border patrol assessments. I have a relative who was laid off from Greyhound due to the pandemic, then recalled in March as Greyhound’s business soared transporting illegals all over the country.
This relative told me a large number were visibly sick when they got on the bus and if they didn’t have COVID when they got on, they probably had it when they got off. He quit after one month due to his own health concerns.
By the way I asked this relative where most of the illegals were going, you guessed it red states.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Gas prices and the gov
Gas prices are high now but allowing Gavin Newsom to stay in office is a guarantee for higher prices, it’s just that simple.
This recall is critical for California’s future and this time we do not need another botique-novelty governor like Arnold Swartzneger, in my opinion was one of the worst governors ever.
Larry Elder is a strong candidate, not for his race but his pragmatic views expressed in his columns.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Communism
If Communism is such a wonderful way to live, why do murderous dictators always need to get their foot in the door of a society by twisting language, changing the meaning of words, erasing, rewriting history, and creating hatred within a peaceful society? Rich against poor, black against white etc.
Critical Race Theory is the perfect example. We have generations of kids that have been raised to be color blind based on the teachings of Martin Luther King.
You Communists can’t have that. You don’t care about the damage you will do to our innocent kids. Destroying society is your ultimate goal and sadly some of you are teachers.
Your new style of history is an opinion piece printed into text books that even black historians say is completely made up, yet you want to teach it as fact because it suits your agenda, which leads back to my last letter, kids are being exploited by left wing activists posing as teachers.
Thankfully most teachers are dedicated to their students, and want to help them grow up to be educated, healthy individuals. Sadly, a few bad apples are making all the noise.
Communists cannot have a society that lives in peace. Divide and conquer is their motto.
Creating a crisis where there is none is what Communists do best.
You call us far right to believe in the American way of life, where all men are created equal.
Where everyone has the same opportunity to become successful depending on the time, effort and energy we put into our endeavors?
All the Alynsky tactics in the world won’t give credibility to Marxism in America. You feel the need to mock and ridicule your opponents, because you have a horrible message of destruction of the greatest country in the history of mankind.
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
Following the advice
Elvie Ancheta’s article offering tips on longevity almost gave me a heart attack, (“Your blue zone,” July 13).
“Move naturally” sounds like good advice, but don’t forget that Joe Cocker lived to be 70.
“Drink alcohol in moderations, preferably red wine.” After reading this, I threw out all my Jack Daniels, Cutty Sark and Johnnie Walker Scotch, and purchased a case of Mad Dog. Problem solved!
“Costa Ricans who live in the Nicoya Peninsula are mostly active farmers and also drink lots of red wine.” Again with the red wine and no scientific data, but I’ll drink to that.
“Keep family values first.” Does that mean I’d have to start making an effort to get along with my mother-in-law?
It is claimed that residents of Okinawa live longer because they “respectfully honor their elders.” I don’t see any cause and effect between longevity and honoring your elders. In Oscar Wilde’s book “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Lord Henry states, “The only people to whose opinions I listen now with any respect are people much younger than myself. As for the aged, I always contradict the aged. I do it on principle. If you ask them their opinion on something that happened yesterday, they solemnly give you the opinions current in 1820.”
“Belong to a community” sounds reasonable, so I immediately relocated my tent to downtown Venice.
“Maintain judicious judgment to do what is right and abstain from what is bad.” Gee, why didn’t I think of that?
“Trust in the Devine Power and the goodness of people.” I haven’t seen any evidence that divine power exists, while a quick glance at human history is enough to convince me that people are violent, greedy, and cruel.
Elvie never mentions the roles that genetics and nit-picking play in determining longevity.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Three choices
The Covid 19 unvaccinated have three choices:
1, Get Vaccinated
2. Wear a mask
3. Suffer the unknown consequences
99% of new Covid Cases are the unvaccinated. All people in the United States can receive the vaccination free of charge.
If they are unable or choose not to get the vaccine they have been told to wear a mask until they are vaccinated.
Evidently in LA county the unvaccinated have decided not to wear masks (or masks don’t work) so the virus is running wild.
We the vaccinated should not have to wear a mask just because the unvaccinated have chosen to suffer the consequences.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
