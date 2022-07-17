Sway the vote?
Last month, when the red-carpet crowd in Hollywood heard Roe V. Wade was overturned, and abortion rights returned to the states. They went ballistic.
Bette Midler had a hissy fit. Katy Perry, bless her heart, wrote a song. Michael Moore declared, today; I am only half a citizen. Frankly, I didn’t know he was on a diet. But more power to him.
So, what’s, going on? If abortion becomes a state’s rights issue. Why the meltdown? If your, Nancy Pelosi, Uncle Sam’s answer to Eva Peron, there’s plenty to be bothered about.
According to an associated press survey, not the MAGA weekly, 80 to 85% of all Americans, not just the pesky deplorables, like myself, but the sanctimonious libels too, believe this country is on the wrong track.
Who says we can’t unite? Eighty to 85%. That’s big medicine. It means; 1) Only two out 10 people think Biden is the cat’s meow; and 2) Nancy is losing her grip on power.
Now, I’m no genius. But according to my calculations, in order to retain her power. Pelosi has to gamble, that the public is so upset, over Roe, they will ignore high gas prices and a soaring inflation.
Is she right? In November will you vote against your own economic interest?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
The more things change
Due to the limited TV programming during the summer, I decided to watch an old movie. “The American President”, Starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening, circa 1995 (over 28 years ago).
The dialog in the movie was about a 20% reduction in fossil fuels and an anti-crime bill in which an Uzi was mentioned rather than an AR-15. Then it dawned on me, it’s true, the more things change the more they stay the same.
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Love for America
America while you were sleeping. Looks like the District Attorney Gascon of L.A county will soon get the boot come November.
Biden increases Americas Strategic Petroleum Reserve to reduce gas prices and it ends up going overseas and a good percentage of it goes to our enemies the Russians and Chinese while begging the Saudis to increase their oil production all while blaming Americas high gas prices on Putin.
I wonder what the Russians and the Chinese have on Biden after all the under the table million dollar business deals.
Looks like Biden’s plan to destroy then rebuild the American economy under the Build Back Better known as the Green New Deal is in reality....the New Liberal World Order is almost accomplished.
As the saying goes...”never waste your time trying to exposing some one just give it time they will expose themselves” example...racist are going after Judge Clearance Thomas who is Black while the NAACP and the self made Black leaders remain silent.
Ha ha Kamala got serious about getting serious while being serious, seriously.
In Richmond, Virginia a possible mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration by two illegal aliens from Mexico armed with two AR15s a handgun and 200 rounds of ammo was foiled by a tipster saving countless lives....wheres Biden’s response?
L.A County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was heavily supported by Latino Democrats due to his nationality, lets see if Latinos still support him this November for getting tough on crime.
60,000 Army reservist and National Guardsmen will be kicked out and benefits stripped for not getting covid-19 vaccinations thanks to Biden. I don’t hate Biden I just love America.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.