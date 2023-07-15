Country is headed toward civil war
Who should take the heat over the Supreme Court’s decisions to redirect our assumed historical trajectory of equal opportunity, turn legal precedent on its ear purely on a religious prerogative, and navigate around established law by hearing a case where the plaintiff did not have legal standing and who only has an inkling of maybe being harmed? And who should the LGBTQ community lash out at for reminding them that they don’t matter?
As a patriot, I know that we are going down a treacherous path that could push this country into a civil war based on socioeconomic issues that will overshadow the civil war Lincoln presided over with wobbly knees. The journey is made possible by religious zealots and fanatics who have patiently waited to slay the immoral among us.
As a Democrat, I believe these contentious decisions just may be manna from heaven. America needs a wake-up call about that America Dream tale.
Bottom line, inaction has consequences. Wake up, Dems! Wake up, voters! Wake up, Patriots! As the GOP goes from gerrymandering to the Jan. 6 insurrection to making a treasonous Donald Trump their mascot, Dems continue to try to make “We The People” realize how crucial voting is and how they must help save their freedoms. But Dems have been too thin-skinned, locked into a caricature of playing fair and nurturing, and too slow to kick the can down the road.
Barack Obama’s administration dropped the ball on the appointment of judges. Who the heck allowed student loans to become an albatross around the necks of the middle class and poor who had no choice but to become enslaved to the financial shenanigans of banks like Sallie Mae? Where was the accountability and oversight on the billions upon billions these banks made off of interest payments?
Even the Roe v. Wade decision was sitting there waiting to happen because we Dems failed to codify that phenomenon over the last 50 years. The GOP zealots were patient; the Dems went to sleep for decades. And the LGBTQ decision is highly suspicious at best. The Supreme Court allowed plaintiffs with no standing to advance a religious liberties case when no harm had been done to them. The court ambivalently let a “maybe” and a “hypothetical” control “We The People.”
Many decades ago, I tried on the label of “Republican” in a GOP-saturated and controlled AV. My GOP status allowed me to sign the GOP reelection candidate papers for Supervisor Michael Antonovich, meet with renowned Assemblymember Pete Knight to discuss ideology, attend a few meetings and then check that off my bucket list.
Being a Dem in this valley has been tortuous, but it forced us to be mobile and make a concerted effort to be effective which I have witnessed Dems gradually doing for over 30 years. Now in 2023, the GOP and their newest lever of power have lit a fire under our butts on a national basis. We have been under the gun before and we will be again. Ante up!
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Interesting way of excusing yourself
Re: Vincent White’s reply to my letter about white men being excluded from colleges, jobs, clubs, etc.
I’ve noticed a common theme when leftists write about whites.
You wonder why they’re committing suicide at such a high rate; Mr. White even points out the cause is unemployment, which causes every other problem he pointed out.
I don’t expect other cultures to think the way I do, but he mentions I would not be admitted to the Latin American club, because I don’t think the same way they do.
That’s an interesting way to excuse yourselves from discriminating against whites.
I recognize we’ve all been discriminated against at one time or another. I have my own personal testimony going way back; however, I’m not going to hold that against every Black person, but reading Mr. White’s letters, it looks like every white person needs to pay a price for any discrimination he has experienced.
Truth be told, the Democratic Party that he identifies so well with intentionally divides us by color, because they need us to be divided in order to win elections, and there is an entire economy that depends on racial division.
The question is, why are we allowing politicians to play games with our minds?
This is having tragic consequences on our society.
In all honesty, I doubt Mr. White personally wants innocent young white men to feel horrible about themselves for being born white, and pushed to suicide from all the mental guilt and abuse brought on by race hustlers, but that’s what this political party has done.
The Democrats have blood on their hands in the name of winning elections.
Politicians are never going to heal this. Only we the people can come together and care enough about each other to put a stop to it.
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
Addressing a few of my past points
Skip Thacker: “Marsh has touted ‘Better Than America’ countries, including Russia, Cuba, India, and Venezuela. Yes, you have.”
I’ve never before mentioned India. I’ve discussed Russia once concerning its invasion of Ukraine. I’ve only clarified that Venezuela’s revolution is a Bolivarian rather than a socialist revolution. And I’ve never stated, “Cuba is better than America.”
I’ve noted that Cuba’s life expectancy, literacy, employment and homeownership rates are higher than America’s. And I’ve remarked that Cuba’s infant mortality, neonatal death, and homelessness rates are lower than America’s. But I’ve never made the absolutist statement, “Cuba is better than America.”
Thacker: “The thousands who have died trying to escape Cuba, and those who continue to try, prove Marsh is wrong about Cuba.”
Thacker provided another example that this forum’s reactionaries always ignore the devastating effects of America’s embargo against Cuba, which was intended to destroy Cuban society.
Thacker: “Venezuela [is] run by imbeciles. Thousands are walking north to America.”
In the leadup to America’s violent overthrow of Chile’s democratically elected Popular Unity government, Richard Nixon ordered the CIA to “make [Chile’s] economy scream.” The CIA carried out a series of covert operations that destabilized Chile’s economy, leading to the assassination of Salvador Allende and America’s installation of the fascist Augusto Pinochet.
Fifty years on, the CIA and other elements of the capitalist state are busy destabilizing Venezuela. U.S. sanctions against Venezuela have made Venezuela’s economy scream and predictably lessened support for Maduro’s government.
Economic sanctions and trade embargos are war by other means. And just as a war creates refugees, so do sanctions and embargos spawn refugees.
So, thousands of Venezuelans walking north is the fault of the hideously cruel empire where you dwell, Skip Thacker, not the beleaguered nations with the “audacity” to break free of US capitalist hegemony.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Reporting fireworks helps
The holiday is over, but the late-night explosions continue every day and probably will for months.
I am begging anyone who knows the location of a fireworks user to report it. If enough people report, it can make a difference.
Write to the city and demand more action, write your own letters to your neighbors, and write to state officials and encourage them to do more to stop the sale and proliferation of illegal fireworks in the state. Write to the governor, state legislators and state attorney general.
To everyone who uses these explosives, it exhausts me to keep explaining this over and over, but I am not trying to be your enemy or rob you of fun and celebrations. I’m just asking for the late-night, year-round explosions to stop so that we can sleep in peace. My life has been left in utter ruin from prolonged, chronic sleep deprivation, stress, and anxiety, to the point that I have considered suicide. Please just stop. It won’t ruin your life, but you are ruining mine.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Saying it doesn’t make it true
Some letter writers seem to believe that repeating something enough times will make it true, much like a certain orange ex-president.
No matter how many times you say that “Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt president in US history,” it doesn’t make it true. Former President Donald Trump refused a peaceful transfer of power, attempted a coup, and has been indicted twice, with more likely on the way. Trump called for the termination of the constitution, and vowed that if reelected, he will take an action on his first day in office that would directly undermine the constitution.
If you can’t understand that Biden is not in fact the worst and most corrupt president, then you are part of cult, plain and simple.
To all Trump supporters, let me ask you this — what would it take for you to abandon him? What would he have to do to lose your support and cause you to disavow him? What truly scares me is that for many people, I believe that the answer to that question is literally nothing. If that’s you, if there is literally nothing Trump could do or say to lose you, then you’re not part of a political party, and you don’t care about this country. You’ve attached yourself to a cult leader and worship personality above all else. You cannot support Trump and pretend to actually care about the republic and the constitution.
Alison Cameron
Lancaster
