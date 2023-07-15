Editorial cartoon, July 15, 2023

Country is headed toward civil war

Who should take the heat over the Supreme Court’s decisions to redirect our assumed historical trajectory of equal opportunity, turn legal precedent on its ear purely on a religious prerogative, and navigate around established law by hearing a case where the plaintiff did not have legal standing and who only has an inkling of maybe being harmed? And who should the LGBTQ community lash out at for reminding them that they don’t matter?

