Same mistake
The text below, is prompted by the AV Press article, “Let’s not make the same mistake,” published in the Sunday, July 4th, 2021 issue.
In her article, Ileene Anderson, Senior Scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, Los Angeles, expresses major concerns for the animal and plants habitat while and after the High Speed Rail construction progresses. Her concerns are well founded, however will not be realized for years to come. The reasons for saying this are:
“California Democrats send Newsom a budget without money for High Speed Rail” ref: www-fresnobee.com
The above is because of the very poor California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) management since 2008.
“California’s High-Speed Rail Authority wins dishonor of The California Golden Fleece Award” ref: www.independent.org
What is all this negativeness about? 2008, Proposition 1A authorized state bond money for the High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) to produce a 380 mile 200 mph plus transit rail service between the Los Angeles Union Station and San Francisco.
Presently, what goal has declined to is a Bakersfield to Merced 117 mile route, with to save money, a single track. This segment is planned to be completed by end 2029. No funding is planned for the Bakersfield to Palmdale segment. Because, most of the 1st segment is fairly level ground, and the Bakersfield to Palmdale segment will require extensive bridging and tunnel work, the Bakersfield to Palmdale segment will cost magnitudes more than the 1st segment.
Implementation of the Bakersfield to Palmdale segment will not begin until after the 1st segment is completed and operational, by end 2029. So Ileene, no harm will come to the animals or plants along the Bakersfield to Palmdale route for at least 10 years.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Prodding and festering
Our leaders, black and white, call for healing our race problems while prodding the wound to keep it festering.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Out of power
About a month ago, Israel’s parliament finally approved a new coalition which, thankfully, ended the 12 year old rule of Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. His behavior and speeches before and after he was dumped made it seem Bibi and Donald Trump could have been born attached at the hip.
Bibi angrily stated that after his defeat he would immediately try to regain his control. He said that “we must topple this dangerous government” and I must return to lead Israel. His defeat was not a shock, as his divisive rule and his fitness to govern while on trial for corruption charges hovered over him.
Sound familiar? Bibi declared he was the victim of a “deep state” conspiracy. He said he “feared” for the future of his nation.
He belittled his rivals and constantly used divide and conquer tactics. He painted his opponents as “weak and self-serving,” and Arab politicians were “terrorist sympathizers.” Trump could have written the speech.
Both these autocrats are out of power and their countries and the world are better for it.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Perfect society
September 2020, President Trump issued an Executive Order excluding from federal contracts any diversity and inclusion training interpreted as containing “Divisive Concepts,” “Race or Sex Stereotyping,” and “Race or Sex Scapegoating.” Among the content considered “divisive” is Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Therefore, it seems like the ultra-far-right Trump loving conservative in the Antelope Valley have gotten all tangled up in their panties over the possibility of teaching of Critical Race Theory in our public schools.
For some reason those that disagree with teaching CRT do not want teachers to talk about factual instances of state sponsored racism, like the establishment of Jim Crow, the series of laws that prevented Black Americans from voting or holding office and separated them from white people in public spaces.
I wonder if the various laws that conservative states like Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have proposed to prohibit the teaching of CRT is even constitutional by restricting free speech.
Think about it, American History teachers could no longer teach their students about the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement. English teachers will have to avoid teaching almost any text by an African American author because many of them mention racism to various extents.
These laws could also become a tool to attack other pieces of the curriculum such as ethnic studies and active civics which would have students do research on local civic problems.
People against teaching CRT believe students will be indoctrinated into hating the United States. The haters of CRT have a mindset that students should not have a balanced education that teaches diversity and factual history.
These people want students to believe that the United States is and has always been a perfect society when it comes to the treatment of people of color.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.