What’s causing our air travel woes
Our airline travel system is beginning to be adversely affected by Climate Change weather instabilities, as well as insufficient preparedness by the US Federal Aviation Administration.
The continuous weekly severe thunderstorms that frequently develop into tornadoes are air traffic disruptions that are caused by climate change weather instability.
Secretary of Transportation, Mr. Pete Buttigieg, has not fulfilled his elected duty, and the FAA administrator has not performed his required duties by not preparing FAA facilities with required staffing. In addition, not replacing legacy equipment with available funding provided by the Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act dedicated to infrastructure improvements, including air traffic control, funding should not be the limiting issue.
Airline companies after the COVID pandemic began recruiting additional staff loss during the pandemic, and are beginning to fulfill air travel demand.
Thus, FAA inaction, and uncontrolled climate change are the two major factors causing our USA public’s air travel ills.
May 2023: a major USA high-speed rail network meeting was conducted in Washington, sponsored by the US High Speed Rail Association, based in DC. If Congress would appropriate required funds to establish a high-speed rail network following USHSRA recommendations, a network similar to China’s, this would eliminate our growing air traffic ills that are only to become worse as continual global warming adversely affects our USA weather instability.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Slogan: You write it, we write it
What a slogan. I came up with my own slogan. I’m gonna light it, cause you can’t fight it. What a joke.
Did everyone see all the illegal fireworks on the Fourth? I am ashamed of our public officials. What happened to all the big talk about fining people? Once again, what a joke.
It is like a war zone anymore. I have lived in the AV for 35 years. It was once a nice place to live. What happened?
Just so you know, Lancaster was probably worse, and they don’t even sell the safe and sane fireworks. They are not allowed there.
I understand that we don’t have enough resources out here, but come on, bring up extra deputies for enforcement up here, because you know what happens every year.
I am truly worried what’s going to happen when something really big happens out here. Why don’t we make the fines $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 deter people from doing this? Just think how much this costs taxpayers for all of the firefighters to put out the numerous fires that were caused by these illegal fireworks not only on the Fourth, but days before.
The Palmdale officials (ha ha) need to stop the sale of all fireworks like most of the state. We need to stop the nonsense. A lot of our war veterans who live out here do not need bad memories, and neither do all of our pets.
Once again I must emphasize that the public officials need to sit back and take a breath and think out about what is going on in the AV.
John E. Petros
Palmdale
