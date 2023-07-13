White House has image to uphold
Not long ago, before they found drugs in the west wing, and in-between the Mark Zuckerberg/Elon Musk thing, the president employed a classic, senior, “get off my lawn” move, when he 86’d Rose Montoya, a trans person, from the gay pride event at the White House, for being topless.
God, I hope he used the proper pronoun.
Personally, I don’t blame the president one bit. Anybody who has had a house party go bad understands.
But it isn’t just that. Regardless, of your political views, the White House has an image to uphold. I hate to be Kilroy, but Montoya dancing topless isn’t a good image.
Now, you or I, may dismiss the incident and say, “That’s just Montoya being Carmen Miranda.” But on the world stage, no way baby. In fact, I’ll bet every jihadi west of the Euphrates is using her as proof that Washington is Sodom and Gomorrah. Listen.
I’m not being anti-gay here, not by a long shot. On the contrary. I’m merely pointing out that it’s the White House. Show some decorum, people.
This country has mental health issue
Ho hum, another mass shooting on the Fourth of July.
What is the big deal? There have been only 330 mass shootings in the 185 days so far this year. A mass shooting is defined as four or more injured or killed in one event. We don’t have a gun issue in our country; we have a mental health issue.
The 21,042 people dead from gun-related incidents this year are merely collateral damage. It is the price they paid for my freedom to own a gun. Another 18,033 were just injured. They don’t count.
Give me a Congressman who wears a AR-15 lapel pin. The alternative is to vote for a Democrat.
Oh, yeah, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims.
The videos are disturbing indeed
Recently, a lawyer representing a local sheriff’s deputy who viciously threw a senior African American woman to the ground during a June 24 incident at Lancaster Winco stated that the physical maneuver by the sheriff was normal practice taught at the sheriff’s academy. Though not stated, the implication was that the use of force was reasonable.
In a response to the incident, which has received broad national coverage, newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna stated, “Use of force must be reasonable, necessary, appropriate and proportional to the level of action described.” He added that, based on the videos of the sheriff’s deputies and a bystander, “They (the videos) are disturbing.”
Disturbing indeed! The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens strongly supports the African American leadership in denouncing the violent actions of the sheriff’s deputies and stands in solidarity with them in calling for an immediate, thorough and independent investigation. They have called for the dismissal of the captain of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, whom we consider to be culturally and willfully ignorant, insensitive and resistant to community input and, therefore, stand in unison on this issue, as well.
We also demand an account for incidences of the recent past where investigations were promised for which we have heard nothing to this date. We caution our African American brothers and sisters to be ever vigilant so as not to have this incident also swept under the rug.
In closing, we believe that the George Floyd incident brought about an awareness of the need for radical change in the philosophical underpinnings of the institution of law enforcement. The world understands how long taught biases permeate every aspect of policing and how this needs to be rooted out if we are to see real change. This needs to be our future focus.
Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens
