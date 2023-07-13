Editorial cartoon, July 13, 2023

White House has image to uphold

Not long ago, before they found drugs in the west wing, and in-between the Mark Zuckerberg/Elon Musk thing, the president employed a classic, senior, “get off my lawn” move, when he 86’d Rose Montoya, a trans person, from the gay pride event at the White House, for being topless.

