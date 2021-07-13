Less accusations?
While discrediting Biden’s $1.9 billion economic relief plan, which directly and thus problematically benefits workers rather than capitalists, Representative Steve Scalice said, “Biden’s inflation agenda of too much money chasing too few goods is causing major harm to hardworking families.”
With Scalice’s insincere concern for workers aside, the recent rise in core inflation hasn’t anything to do with Biden, while it has everything to do with supply and demand.
In brief, during the COVID-19-related economic shutdown, the demand for a large number of consumer items and services, e.g., gasoline, airline tickets, hotel rooms, etc., fell dramatically, which, in turn, caused the cost of those things to plummet. But, now that the economy has reopened and the demand for consumer items has increased, the cost of those items is escalating or, more accurately, readjusting.
According to Jerome Powell, “[d]emand has soared as the economy has quickly reopened, catching many companies flat-footed,” respecting supply chains and the like. Therefore, and with certain other inherent contradictions of the capitalist system related to inflation notwithstanding, this is very likely a temporary situation.
That said, it’s pretty revealing that intelligent people, such as Steve Scalice, are desperate enough to ignore elementary concepts such as supply and demand. It shows that they are devoid of credible arguments toward their effort to deprive workers of economic relief in the face of disasters.
Capitalist class-serving politicians know that the economy is large enough to absorb 1.9 trillion digital dollars without significant inflation. They prove it when they forget their feigned concern for inflation and hardworking families while giving trillion-dollar tax breaks to capitalists.
Finally, Janalee Arnold is welcome for my having edified her respecting Abraham Lincoln’s admiration of Marx’s writings. Perhaps now she will be less inclined to accuse others of lying.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
No fooling
I just saw a great advertisement from Big Brother. No, not Big Brother and the Holding Company, just our state government.
They say it will “end blackouts forever” in California. It’s a “smart thermostat.”
They tell you to register immediately and they’ll give out the first one million for free.
Wow, that’s great. What makes it so smart? The fact that they think we are so stupid.
Put one of these in your home and you are no longer in control of your thermostat. The government is.
They will decide for you what the best temperature is in your house, regardless of knowing anything about your physical requirements for comfort, let alone your personal desire.
Any ladies in my wife’s age bracket can probably relate to something called a “hot flash.” The smart thermostat won’t care.
When you need that cooling the most, they will deny it to you. Rolling blackouts will also continue. I don’t believe their sales pitch.
I will never put one of these in my home. There is nothing smart about letting someone or something else control your comfort level.
I had a salesman come to my door saying that we can now max out our roofs with panels to 105% of your annual power usage.
I tried to do that 10 years ago when I signed up my 20-year solar contract and they wouldn’t let me. I told him to get lost. I’m not changing my contract now.
If the power mongers really wanted to “share the wealth,” letting all homeowners max out their roofs with panels should be allowed.
That would end the need for rolling blackouts and smart thermostats. But no, their greed still requires us to be conned.
They aren’t fooling me.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
A meeting
I read these letters daily. I am very ashamed to read letters from an American citizen that hates our country.
Do you really believe what you write? You can obtain a visa or passport and get out of this country you hate. Mr. Brax, from my research, you were an instructor at AVC. If so, please confirm this. I would love to buy you a cup of coffee at Crazy Otto’s on Vet Appreciation Day. I will sit down with you, and listen to you, as long as you sit and listen to me.
Any and all veterans in Jimmy’s place are encouraged to listen and participate. Ralph, and Sue Brax, I don’t know where you came from, or why you hate America, but I listen to all sides before I make a judgment. P.S. Judy Watson, I don’t know you yet, but please be my guest/companion at this meeting. Ms. Watson, you write good stuff.
I want Brax’es to look in A wounded veterans eyes and tell them to their face what they write in their letters. PS, Bring your Voter ID with you. I’ve got mine, and I’m proud to show it.
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.