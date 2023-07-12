Editorial cartoon, July 12, 2023

Get rid of those stupid fireworks

I think it is a real problem that the entire Antelope Valley has to be subjected to the war on every single Fourth of July. These lowlife individuals lighting off bombs every night. For hours. These are not fireworks; what they are lighting off is dynamite and it is called harassment.

