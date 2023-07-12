Get rid of those stupid fireworks
I think it is a real problem that the entire Antelope Valley has to be subjected to the war on every single Fourth of July. These lowlife individuals lighting off bombs every night. For hours. These are not fireworks; what they are lighting off is dynamite and it is called harassment.
The police do not respond to calls and it needs to stop. Palmdale need to ban all fireworks. And the penalties need to be started at $10.000 and two years in jail.
This is not funny anymore These people are going to burn up the whole valley. I am tired of these people in position, selling their stupid fireworks just make money. All fireworks need be banned.
There are dead animals everywhere; not one of these people care about life. If it continues, there is going to be major lawsuit. They are lighting off bombs to the water tanks at 47th Street East and Avenue T-8 and they are illegal aliens. They are not even supposed to be here. Now get rid of them and there stupid fireworks.
Statue of Liberty made impression
You know, whenever I read/hear about people bitching about the influx of immigrants crossing our southern borders and overflooding NYC harbors, I remember the first time I drove from Ohio to visit New York.
Besides visiting the Empire State building, probably my second choice was a statuesque lady, wearing a long, green copper robe, standing on Bedloe’s Island in the harbor. She carries a tablet that reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breath free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
I have always admired that idea. The new concept for our new nation. I hope that new idea hasn’t been trashed for that flimsy old excuse of expediency.
Is our country really better off?
Mrs. Sue Brax asks a question that you would think a school teacher would know that it is a question that she and others who think like her would know that any reply, would not flatter her.
Her question? How stupid do they (Republicans) think we (Democrats), are?
My answer? If you think, for even one minute, that our country is better off, every American is happy as ever, then, Ms. Brax, you clearly do not see clearly.
The list of things that are not better than before the 2020 election is amazingly long. I will mention a few that most republicans consider as top priorities:
• Economy — inflation, prices, supplies, etc. Too high, too high, not enough, etc.
• Illegal immigration — Far too many, no attempts to stop it, no kind of order, etc. The Democrats prove they hate America.
• Crime and punishment — It no longer exists in Democratic-held states and cities. If you think it’s no big deal to steal up to $950 worth of anything and are not even arrested and tried in a court of law, then you are the problem. Plus all the other going higher crimes that you allow.
• Homelessness — It is out of control. This is what has happened since this state stupidly legalizes drugs, etc. Ms. Brax, take a car trip downtown in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle and others. If, then, after walking around, stepping in human waste, avoiding used needles and, hopefully, not robbed, and you still think homelessness is not a big deal, you may need a shrink. You cannot avoid it in these and other major Democratic-run cities.
Ms. Brax, there are at least another 25-30 major flaws in Mr. Biden’s administration, and putting folks with zero ability to do the job, just to satisfy a “token” or “diversity” spot, is plain stupid.
You should visit these cities and see first-hand the problems.
